7-feet-long croc rescued from Vadodara, handed over to Forest Department

The call for rescuing the crocodile came from Kelanpur village of Vadodara district.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 19, 2020 09:27 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Vadodara
The image shows the crocodile being rescued.
The image shows the crocodile being rescued.(ANI)
         

A seven-feet-long crocodile, which had ventured out into the fields in Kelanpur village of Vadodara district, has been rescued and handed over to the State Forest Department.

“We got a call from Kelanpur village about a crocodile entering their village. When we reached there, we found the crocodile in the field. We rescued it and handed it over to the Gujarat Forest Department for rehabilitation,” a person involved in the rescue work said.

He said this is the seventh incident of crocodile entering an area with settlement in Vadodara district. “We have to keep our safety in mind while rescuing the animals as they don’t know that we are trying to help them and may attack us,” he said.

