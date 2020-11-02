e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / A diamond is forever: Amul’s doodle pays tribute to Sean Connery

A diamond is forever: Amul’s doodle pays tribute to Sean Connery

The doodle features Connery in the ‘007 James Bond’ avatar as he fires a shot out of the revolver.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 10:17 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
New Delhi
The image shows the doodle shared by Amul featuring Sean Connery.
The image shows the doodle shared by Amul featuring Sean Connery.(Instagram/@amul_india)
         

Dairy brand Amul on Sunday paid tribute to the late ‘James Bond’ star Sean Connery who passed away on Saturday at the age of 90.

Amul shared the new cartoon featuring its signature mascot along with the late actor in a monochromatic post to Twitter this evening.

The doodle features Connery in the ‘007 James Bond’ avatar as he fires a shot out of the revolver, as the Amul mascot stands at the back while holding a diamond. It also features a huge diamond on the right of Connery, with the classic 007 logo.

In reference to the seventh film starring Connery as Bond titled ‘Diamonds Are Forever’ the doodle was dubbed as, “A Diamond is Forever’.

And in sync to the popular dialogue, “Bond James Bond’ from the much-loved spy-thriller of the franchise, they noted, “ Connery.Sean Connery. (1930-2020.”

“#Amul Topical: Tribute to the original James Bond!” Amul wrote on Twitter with the cartoon.

The Scottish-born actor was an audience favourite for more than 40 years and one of the screen’s most reliable and distinctive leading men. Once pigeonholed as Ian Fleming’s sexy Agent 007, he went on to distinguish himself with a long and mature career in such films as ‘The Wind and the Lion,’ ‘The Man Who Would Be King’ and ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,’ Variety reported.

The actor’s remarkable role as a tough Irish cop in Depression-era Chicago in Brian De Palma’s 1987 ‘The Untouchables’ won him a supporting actor Oscar.

Even as he entered his seventh decade, Connery’s star power remained so strong that he was constantly in demand and handsomely remunerated.

tags
top news
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The narrative shifts to Kashmir, Ram Temple
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The narrative shifts to Kashmir, Ram Temple
Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
45,231 new Covid-19 cases, 496 deaths take India’s tally to 8.22 million
45,231 new Covid-19 cases, 496 deaths take India’s tally to 8.22 million
Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash untraceable: NCB official
Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash untraceable: NCB official
Delhi government mulls ban on sale of loose cigarettes, beedis
Delhi government mulls ban on sale of loose cigarettes, beedis
‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
US Presidential Election 2020: Who will it be, America?
US Presidential Election 2020: Who will it be, America?
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan turns 55, fans gather outside Mannat to wish actor
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan turns 55, fans gather outside Mannat to wish actor
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In