Aug 15, 2019
Thursday, Aug 15, 2019

‘Aap bahut accha kaam karte ho,’ kid tells jawan in flood-hit Maharashtra. Watch

In past few days, we have seen videos of people expressing their gratitude circulating online.

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 09:20 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Till now, the video has gathered over 2,05,200 views – and counting.
Till now, the video has gathered over 2,05,200 views – and counting. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

Torrential rains caused flood in many states of the country, including Maharashtra. In this grim situation, it’s the relentless efforts of different rescue teams that helped in saving many lives.

In past few days, we have seen people expressing their gratitude and several such videos are circulating online - be it a woman touching feet of her rescuer or people tying rakhi on the wrists of the NDRF personnel. A similar video, involving a child and army personnel, is the latest inclusion in that list.

Tweeted by ANI on August 11, the video shows a little kid shaking hands with army personnel and telling him “Aap bahut achha kaam karte ho (you do a good work).” In turn, the jawan thanks the kid, and the child salutes him before going away.

Till now, the post has gathered over 2,05,200 views – and counting. Additionally, it has also amassed more than 30,000 ‘likes’ and about 7,000 retweets.

The video, captured in flood-hit Gaonbagh, tugged at the heartstrings of many. Here’s how people reacted.

Also Read | Siblings donate two years of savings for flood victims

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 08:52 IST

