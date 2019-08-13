e-paper
Women thank NDRF personnel by tying them rakhis in flood-hit Maharastra

Many women and girls including lady police personnel expressed their gratitude towards security personnel by tying Rakhi on their wrists on Monday.

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:54 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Sangli
Some women in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district were seen tying ‘rakhis’ on the wrist of NDRF personnel.
Some women in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district were seen tying ‘rakhis’ on the wrist of NDRF personnel. (Twitter/@indiannavy)
         

Scintillating with joy and smiles, after being rescued from various flood-affected areas across Sangli district, women and girls here tied rakhis on the wrists of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel in Sangli’s Pakija Masjid area on Monday.

Many women and girls including lady police personnel expressed their gratitude towards security personnel by tying Rakhi on their wrists on Monday.

This comes a few days before the Hindu festival of Rakshabandhan - a day when women tie rakhi on the wrist of their brothers.

Several videos of women tying the rakhis made its way onto Twitter. Here’s one such clip:

A large number of security forces have been deployed in the flood-affected areas of Sangli district. Earlier on Sunday, some women in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district were seen tying ‘rakhis’ on the wrist of their ‘saviours’, Indian Navy personnel.

Over 15 teams of Navy have been carrying out rescue operations in flood-affected areas of Kolhapur district. Besides Navy, the Air Force, Army and personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also engaged in relief and rescue operations.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 17:49 IST

