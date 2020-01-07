e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Aditya Roy Kapur’s dialogue from Malang trailer sparks hilarious memes

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, Malang trailer has created quite a stir online.

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 12:45 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aditya Roy Kapur’s dialogue in Malang trailer is now a meme.
Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, Mohit Suri’s action-heavy thriller Malang’s trailer was dropped yesterday on January 6. Since being shared on YouTube by T-series, the trailer ended up creating quite a stir – especially among the meme makers on Twitter.

Though people dropped all sorts of comments and created different memes, it’s a particular dialogue by Aditya Roy Kapur which has now captured tweeple’s attention.

During a scene, he says “Yeh raat itni jaldi khatam nahi hogi, abhi bohot kuch hone ko baaki hai” (This night will not end soon, there’s still a lot more left to happen). And, that has now inspired the creative minds on Twitter to come up with such memes which may leave you laughing out loud.

We have collected some of the funniest memes on the dialogue. Take a look:

The Malang trailer introduces viewers with four characters around whom the movie revolves - Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu.

Take a look at the Malang trailer starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur:

It is set to hit theatres on February 7.

What’s your version of the meme?

