Aditya Roy Kapur’s dialogue from Malang trailer sparks hilarious memes

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 12:45 IST

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, Mohit Suri’s action-heavy thriller Malang’s trailer was dropped yesterday on January 6. Since being shared on YouTube by T-series, the trailer ended up creating quite a stir – especially among the meme makers on Twitter.

Though people dropped all sorts of comments and created different memes, it’s a particular dialogue by Aditya Roy Kapur which has now captured tweeple’s attention.

During a scene, he says “Yeh raat itni jaldi khatam nahi hogi, abhi bohot kuch hone ko baaki hai” (This night will not end soon, there’s still a lot more left to happen). And, that has now inspired the creative minds on Twitter to come up with such memes which may leave you laughing out loud.

We have collected some of the funniest memes on the dialogue. Take a look:

me :- sir is chapter me kuch baaki hai kya..

le sir* #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/vS1xC9mNhr — Aditya (@MemerBabuaa) January 7, 2020

Me trying to leave from office at 9 PM

Boss:#MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/XpUNOHYVcR — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 6, 2020

#MalangTrailer

Me to 2020 : please be kind

Meanwhile 2020 pic.twitter.com/Rrf8EhfGlY — Panditcasm (@Panditcasm) January 6, 2020

#MalangTrailer



Trump officials : Should we end the conflict with Iran now?



Trump: pic.twitter.com/ucmBPFY2IP — Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) January 6, 2020

*Diwali, Me getting ready to go outside, after cleaning fan*

Mom:#MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/NH3GsRjTt2 — D J 🎧 (@djaywalebabu) January 6, 2020

The Malang trailer introduces viewers with four characters around whom the movie revolves - Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu.

Take a look at the Malang trailer starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur:

It is set to hit theatres on February 7.

What’s your version of the meme?