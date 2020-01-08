e-paper
Air hostess breaks her leg in 7 places after aircraft hit by storm

27-year-old Eden Garrity was pushing a catering trolley on a flight when it was hit by a storm.

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 14:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Eden Garrity who suffered injuries during the course of the journey.
Eden Garrity who suffered injuries during the course of the journey. (Facebook/Eden Garrity)
         

An air hostess on a flight from Cuba to Manchester experienced one of the worst trips ever when she broke her leg in seven places during the course of the journey.

According to a report in Mirror UK, 27-year-old Eden Garrity was pushing a catering trolley on a Thomas Cook flight when it was hit by a storm. This caused the aircraft to shoot up 500 feet.

The sudden change in altitude threw Garrity to the ground and she broke her ankle in seven places.

Fox News cited a report by news agency SWNS and said that initially Thomas Cook was paying her salary in full during the recovery period. But the company has since gone bankrupt, leaving Garrity looking for a new job.

Garrity said that the incident left her absolutely terrified. “My feet were locked to the ground and my ankle just completely snapped,” Fox News quoted her as saying.

Garrity said she was taken by surprise when the aircraft hit turbulence. When she tried to take a step, she collapsed immediately.

She broke her tibia in one place and her fibula in five places. The side of her foot was also fractured in the incident.

The passengers did their best to help the air hostess. They cleared off some seats so that she could lie down but she had to deal with the excruciating pain till the flight landed. Garrity required surgery and metal braces were put on her leg.

A spokesperson for the official receiver in charge of Thomas Cook’s insolvency said former employees who have insurance-related claims prior to the company’s liquidation would be treated as “unsecured creditors”.

