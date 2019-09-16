Amul celebrates Doordarshan’s 60 years in adorable tribute, post

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 11:25 IST

The very mention of Doordarshan rekindles a slew of memories. From shows like ‘Malgudi Days’ to ‘Chitrahar’ to news, Doordarshan catered to a wide variety of its audience since the inception.

Founded on September 15, 1959, Doordarshan revolutionised the television circuit in India and ensured a balance between information and entertainment.

Celebrating six glorious decades of India’s first public broadcaster -- Doordarshan -- Amul India on Sunday paid an adorable tribute to the broadcaster.

Amul India shared two images on Twitter. In the first picture, a kid is shown having breakfast as a show plays on TV in the background. While the second picture shows an illustration of the cultural show ‘Surabhi’. The show telecast between 1990 and 2001 and presented by Siddharth Kak and Renuka Shahane was popular among the audience.

#Amul congratulates @DDNational on completing #60YearsOfDoordarshan with a tribute of topicals. Pij village in Kheda district was chosen for India's 1st local rural television broadcast in 1975 under Satellite Instructional Television Experiment (S.I.T.E) with programming by Amul pic.twitter.com/Q0VoaGv4mP — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) September 15, 2019

The first local rural television broadcast happened in Pij village in Gujarat’s Kheda district in 1975 under Satellite Instructional Television Experiment (SITE) with programming by Amul. This later paved the way for Krishi Darshan programme for farmers on Doordarshan.

Celebrating Doordarshan’s 60 years even Twitterati could not keep calm and tweeted about their fondest memories attached with the shows aired on it.

Reminiscing about ‘Chitrahar’ one of the most awaited and love programme on Doordarshan, a Twitter user wrote: “Thanks for the precious memories #Chitrahar #Doordarshan.”

Another user whose ‘childhood would not have been so good’ without Doordarshan congratulated the channel on turning 60.

“60 glorious years. Happy Birthday Doordarshan #Doordarshan #birthdaywishes My childhood would not have been so good without you!” he tweeted.

Listing few of his favourite programmes that include ‘Chitrahar,’ ‘Chitrageet,’ ‘Raja Rancho,’ ‘Shaktimaan,’ and ‘Alif Laila’ among others, another user thanked the channel for the ‘endless entertainment in the ‘90s.

“The only news channel, which is biased for no one. I still remember Chitrahar, chitrageet, RajaRancho, Fridaynight movie, shaktimaan, aryamaan, captainvyom, mahabharat, ramayana, shrimaan shrimati, Alif laila & many more.Thanks for endless entertainment of 90’s Era. #Doordarshan,” he tweeted.

Here’s what some had to say about Amul’s tribute.

A great tribute to a real childhood memory from another one — Ateet Shah (@shah_ateet) September 15, 2019

So nostalgic. Surabhi was one of my favourite shows while growing up. Renukaji and Siddharthji sitting on floor; ah, miss those days! — Arun Singh (@arunk_si) September 15, 2019

Waah...superb — #MiFan vandana sehgal (@vandanasehgal3) September 15, 2019

Earlier this month, Amul shared a moving tweet on Isro’s Vikram lander with an illustration showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoling K Sivan, the chief of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

What do you think of Amul’s tribute?

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 11:25 IST