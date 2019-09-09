Chandrayaan-2: ‘Dream lives on,’ says Amul in moving tweet on Isro’s Vikram lander

it-s-viral

The heartening moment Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugged and consoled K Sivan, the chief of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) struck a chord with many. Sivan broke down after the space agency lost contact with Chandrayaan 2 ‘Vikram’ lander and several people were touched to see the PM’s warm gesture. Now, Amul has posted a tweet highlighting that very moment saying, “The dream lives on…” The post is winning the hearts of many on Twitter.

Amul is known for posting topical, quirky and interesting graphics on their social media handle. And while most of such posts leave people smiling from ear to ear, their latest has many teary-eyed.

“The dream lives on... the mission will be accomplished soon!” says the tweet posted by the dairy brand. It is complete with an illustration showing PM Modi hugging Sivan. The words “Chaand taaro ko chhoone ki asha...” makes the picture all the more moving.

#Amul Topical: The dream lives on... the mission will be accomplished soon! pic.twitter.com/T3LSBjeena — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) September 9, 2019

The beautiful tweet has been winning lots of love on Twitter. Since being posted about two hours ago, the post has collected over 1,600 likes and almost 400 retweets - and still counting. Several people have posted reactions to the tweet.

“That’s beautiful!” says a Twitter user. “Nothing consoles better than Amul illustrations. Once again, Rahul da Cunha touches hearts with his loving imagination,” says another. “Too good. Hats off,” says another.

Earlier today, the Indian Space Research Organisation announced that Chandrayaan-2’s ‘Vikram’ lander has been located on the surface of the moon and the space agency is trying to re-establish communication with it.

Another similar post winning Twitter today is one by Napur Police. The handle posted a special message addressed to ‘Vikram’ asking it to respond. Their tweet is winning a ton of love on Twitter.

What do you think about Amul’s tweet?

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 18:59 IST