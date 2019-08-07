Amul’s tribute on Sushma Swaraj says it all, leaves people teary-eyed

it-s-viral

The untimely death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj left many in a state of shock. The 67-year-old BJP veteran suffered a cardiac arrest and later died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Tuesday night.

Tributes for the former Union Minister have been pouring in from across the world. Among them is Amul, who also joined in to say goodbye to the strong leader and extraordinary orator.

“Tribute to Sushmaji, respected lawyer and leader,” Amul wrote along with a black and white graphic of Sushma Swaraj.

Shared about an hour ago, the tweet has collected over 1000 ‘likes’ and more than 260 retweets. The tweet has struck a chord with people and many are sharing their reactions.

“I think this cartoon aptly describes her. Ever smiling, hard working, her evident Bindi, jacket and saree. Great tribute to the departed soul,” says one Twitter user. “Your creative team always leaves us amazed and smiling. It brought tears this time,” says another.

Sushma Swaraj had a strong presence on Twitter and even turned the micro-blogging site into a kind of helpline. People from all walks of life reached out to the minister for her help and she almost always replied to SOSs.

Swaraj was also known for her witty replies. Her comebacks to certain tweeple who posted bizarre requests like those asking for help on their cars and refrigerators are now being reposted. Sushma Swaraj’s Mars tweet has even gone viral all over again.

The former foreign minister was cremated at Delhi’s Lodhi Road electric crematorium on Wednesday with full state honours. The last rites were performed by her daughter Bansuri Swaraj, as her husband Swaraj Kaushal stood beside her.

