Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra calls 94-year-old woman ‘entrepreneur of the year’. Here’s why

Anand Mahindra calls 94-year-old woman ‘entrepreneur of the year’. Here’s why

Anand Mahindra’s tweet and Kaur’s passion has won a ton of love from people on Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 07, 2020 16:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anand Mahindra was so impressed by Harbhajan Kaur’s story, he shared a heartwarming tweet about her.
Anand Mahindra was so impressed by Harbhajan Kaur’s story, he shared a heartwarming tweet about her.(Facebook)
         

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra often uses his Twitter handle to share inspiring stories of achievers of all ages. His recent tweet is no different in which he’s labelled a 94-year-old woman “entrepreneur of the year”. The Mahindra Group Chairman was tagged in a tweet about the woman who is fulfilling her dream of earning money by making sweets. Mahindra was so impressed by her story, he shared a heartwarming tweet about her that’s now winning Twitter.

It was Twitter user Dr Madhu Teckchandani who tagged Mahindra in the tweet. It shows a video of Chandigarh resident Harbhajan Kaur who runs a home-made ‘besan ki barfi’ business. It all started four years ago when Kaur told her daughter she wished to earn money by herself.

“Here is her story, full of hope and motivation ode! Entrepreneur indeed!” wrote the Twitter user tagging Anand Mahindra.

The business magnate recently replied to the tweet with words of praise for Kaur. “When you hear the word ‘start-up’ it brings to mind images of millennials in Silicon Valley or Bengaluru trying to build billion dollar ‘unicorns.’ From now on let’s also include a 94 yr old woman who doesn’t think it’s too late to do a start-up,” he wrote in addition to calling her “my entrepreneur of the year”.

Mahindra’s tweet and Kaur’s passion has won a ton of love from people on Twitter with over 3,600 likes and more than 600 retweets.

“Passion and determinations and will to do something in life has no age limitations,” says a Twitter user. “Thanks for sharing sir, these kind of videos will awake us from Inertia to Get-set-go and do something useful to self and society,” says another. “Very inspiring story sir! A must watch for everyone of all ages!” says another. “Would be happy to sell her barfis online on our site and in our store,” comments a fourth.

A few days ago, Anand Mahindra posted a tweet highlighting the usefulness of mobile phones. The tweet was accompanied by a video that shows a differently abled man using sign-language to communicate with someone over video chat.

