Anand Mahindra feels ‘lazy and flabby’ watching 72-year-old woman doing intense workout

Anand Mahindra shared the video posted by Manoj Kumar, CEO of the Naandi Foundation, and said the video made him feel ‘lazy and flabby compared to this iron woman’.

Dec 12, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video shared by Anand Mahindra has received over 4,700 likes and more than 780 retweets.
Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, is quite active on social media and keeps sharing inspiring videos on his Twitter handle. Recently, the industrialist shared a video of an elderly woman doing an intense workout in a gym.

In the 1-minute-28-second viral video, 72-year-old retired teacher Lauren Bruzzone is seen doing planks, headstand, flipping tyres, lifting weights up to 70 kilograms and other intense exercises.

The caption of the video read, “This is an inspiring video. #mustwatch This lady will make it difficult for me to skip any of my exercise or yoga sessions hereafter. She has proven again that Age is just a number.”

According to the video, Lauren “doesn’t feel her age” and has been training every day for the past 10 years. She credited her fitness to many years of yoga.

It further said that to her trainer, Lauren is the “Queen of Crossfit”. “You certainly shouldn’t let age or anything hold you back,” the video mentioned Lauren as saying.

 Anand Mahindra re-tweeted the video soon after it was shared by Manoj Kumar and captioned it, “Why did you have to share this video in the morning, Manoj!? It’s made me feel lazy and flabby compared to this iron woman... Ah well maybe this is the kick in the rear we all needed to stop making excuses about our exercise routines.”

The video shared by the industrialist has received over 4,700 likes and more than 780 re-tweets.

Here’s how people reacted to the inspiring viral video:

What do you think of the video?

Also read | Anand Mahindra offered to invest in her business. Now, gifts pour in for Coimbatore woman

