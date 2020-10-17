Anand Mahindra praises MSEB employees, calls them ‘high-wire daredevils’. Watch

it-s-viral

Mumbai faced a massive power outage on October 12. Many took to Twitter to share their emotions regarding the power cut. Among them was business tycoon, Anand Mahindra, who appreciated tweeple’s humour in such times. Now, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group has shared another post regarding the recent power cuts. However, this time around, Mahindra’s post is more heartwarming than humorous, and that too for an excellent reason.

Mahindra retweeted this, almost one-minute-long, video on October 17. Originally shared by the Deputy Director of Maharashtra Information Centre, Dayanand Kamble, the clip shows Maharashtra State Electricity Board employees working at Khandala Ghat.

Kamble wrote, “#Mumbai’s power was cut off on Monday. The main reason for this was the channel in Khandala Ghat. There was a big breakdown and the channel was broken. MSEB employees have been working tirelessly for four days in a row... HATS OFF,” while sharing the recording. Check out the post which has accumulated over 5,100 likes since its original posting:

#Mumbai's power was cut off on Monday. The main reason for this was the channel in Khandala Ghat. There was a big breakdown and the channel was broken. MSEB employees have been working tirelessly for four days in a row...HATS..OFF.. pic.twitter.com/WfUwNWPkhI — Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) October 17, 2020

Mahindra was similarly impressed by the efforts of MSEB employees. He retweeted the video with this caption, “I will think about & pray for the safety of these high-wire daredevils before complaining again”.

I will think about & pray for the safety of these high-wire daredevils before complaining again...👍🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/XcoxO4AD7j — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 17, 2020

Many agreed with Mahindra, and their comments conveyed the same. Here is what Twitter users had to say about the post. One person said, “Really sir..hats off to them”.

Another individual wrote, “This work is not easy. Proud MSEB”. “Saluting them,” read one comment under the post.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

Hat's off !! — Yesh (@Bhakta64Y) October 17, 2020

Very rightly said. Thank You Very Much. — Hemant Wagh (@HemantWagh1984) October 17, 2020

What are your thoughts on the share?

