Anand Mahindra’s confession about his WFH attire leaves tweeple in splits

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 19:48 IST

Highlights Anand Mahindra’s tweet is something you’ll relate to

The meme will probably remind you of your mornings during this lockdown period

The post has over 20,600 likes

It’s been a considerable amount of time since many of us began working from home. By now you’ve probably scrolled through many memes on WFH and know you’re not the only one getting a little of this. Working from home can get on your nerves but it surely has its own perks among which is wearing whatever you want through the work day. Well, let us tell you, you’re not alone. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has spilled a hilarious secret while sharing a meme on WFH. This tweet will help you understand that your bosses may also have a similar casual approach to their attire just like you do.

The meme, shared on Twitter shows two pictures titled, “Expectations’ and ‘Reality’. Under expectation a man is shown sitting on a chair in proper formal attire with a laptop and phone. On the other hand, under reality, the man is shown wearing a simple vest and lungi, cooking while working on a laptop on the side. The comparison will probably remind you of your mornings during this lockdown period.

“I have a confession to make,” writes Mahindra. “On some Video Calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn’t have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet!” Mahindra wrote on a funny note.

Check out the hilarious tweet

On a lighter note, this is from my #whatsappwonderbox. And I have a confession to make:On some Video Calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn’t have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet! pic.twitter.com/e1IElefNaa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 5, 2020

The post has garnered over 20,600 likes and amused comments from netizens.

Some were pleasantly surprised after learning that the Mahindra superboss wears a lungi during video meetings to which Mahindra replied :

Always. Ever since my schooldays in Udhagamandalam (Ooty!) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 5, 2020

Others shared their own funny experiences:

So, this was you sirji 😜 pic.twitter.com/anS8xnQPhB — Dinesh Choudhary (@dineshaol) April 5, 2020

Colleagues won't be in any better situation, I bet! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 🇮🇳 Siddharth Singh 🇮🇳 (@ssr1609) April 5, 2020

Comfort and Commitment matters right 😀 — Venkat (@venkatepost) April 6, 2020

So you’re not alone! Wear that breezy lungi with pride. Or whatever else you like, just aslong is the camera is turned off during the call.