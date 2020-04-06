e-paper
Anand Mahindra’s confession about his WFH attire leaves tweeple in splits

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has spilled a hilarious secret while sharing a meme on WFH.

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 19:48 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anand Mahindra’s confession on WFH is making netizens laugh.
Anand Mahindra’s confession on WFH is making netizens laugh.(HT Photos)
         
Highlights
  • Anand Mahindra’s tweet is something you’ll relate to
  • The meme will probably remind you of your mornings during this lockdown period
  • The post has over 20,600 likes

It’s been a considerable amount of time since many of us began working from home. By now you’ve probably scrolled through many memes on WFH and know you’re not the only one getting a little of this. Working from home can get on your nerves but it surely has its own perks among which is wearing whatever you want through the work day. Well, let us tell you, you’re not alone. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has spilled a hilarious secret while sharing a meme on WFH. This tweet will help you understand that your bosses may also have a similar casual approach to their attire just like you do.

The meme, shared on Twitter shows two pictures titled, “Expectations’ and ‘Reality’. Under expectation a man is shown sitting on a chair in proper formal attire with a laptop and phone. On the other hand, under reality, the man is shown wearing a simple vest and lungi, cooking while working on a laptop on the side. The comparison will probably remind you of your mornings during this lockdown period.

“I have a confession to make,” writes Mahindra. “On some Video Calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn’t have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet!” Mahindra wrote on a funny note.

Check out the hilarious tweet

The post has garnered over 20,600 likes and amused comments from netizens.

Some were pleasantly surprised after learning that the Mahindra superboss wears a lungi during video meetings to which Mahindra replied :

Others shared their own funny experiences:

So you’re not alone! Wear that breezy lungi with pride. Or whatever else you like, just aslong is the camera is turned off during the call.

