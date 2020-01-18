Anand Mahindra’s tweet for retiring employee is winning the Internet

it-s-viral

Business magnate Anand Mahindra is known for sharing witty, insightful and inspiring tweets. This time, Mahindra won hearts for sharing a special message for a retiring employee of Mahindra and Mahindra. The employee was retiring from the company after 33 years and his son posted a request on Twitter asking the Mahindra Group Chairman to wish him for his dedication to the company.

The Twitter user posted the request while tagging Mahindra and requested netizens to retweet his post so it could grab Mahindra’s attention.

“My dad is retiring after 33 long years from Mahindra & Mahindra. Can you guys please RT and help me get @anandmahindra share his wishes for my dad? He would be absolutely delighted to hear from him,” read the caption.

The tweet, posted on January 17, received over 2,700 retweets.

To his utter delight, Mahindra replied with a heartfelt message for the man’s father and congratulated him for his valuable contribution to the company.

“It’s late & I just saw this but the day’s not over. So three minutes before it ends let me thank your dad for being such a valuable and wonderful colleague! May he enjoy many wonderful and rewarding adventures in his new life ahead. And don’t forget us! We’ll always be your home,” he wrote in his tweet.

It’s late & I just saw this but the day’s not over. So three minutes before it ends let me thank your dad for being such a valuable and wonderful colleague! May he enjoy many wonderful and rewarding adventures in his new life ahead. And don’t forget us! We’ll always be your home https://t.co/doC1E3wYml — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 17, 2020

The tweet has since garnered over 21,500 likes and tons of appreciation from netizens.

That’s really sweet of you @anandmahindra — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) January 17, 2020

A sign of True Leader, respect for you Sir! — Mahendra Dulera (@MahendraDulera) January 17, 2020

Really nice of you sir, it will give a smile on his Dad's face .. — Sandy 🚬 (@imsandy4525) January 18, 2020

Wishing your employee personally on his retirement is a great gesture. But may be no one noticed that you addressed him as a colleague. It will make him feel like part of the Mahindra Family. That is a sign of a great leader. Kudos to you. Happy retirement to @satyyavachan's dad. — Kayur (@kayurpg) January 17, 2020

The Twitter user also thanked Mahindra for his gesture.

Thank you so much sir! I appreciate you taking out your time to wish my father. This is going to mean alot to him. He appreciates the work you have done for the company since you took over and will be over the moon when I show him this. Thank you once again!! — McLovin (@satyyavachan) January 17, 2020

