e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra’s tweet for retiring employee is winning the Internet

Anand Mahindra’s tweet for retiring employee is winning the Internet

Anand Mahindra replied with a heartfelt message for the man’s father and congratulated him for his valuable contribution to the company.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 18, 2020 15:39 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anand Mahindra’s tweet has garnered over 21,500 likes and tons of appreciation from netizens.
Anand Mahindra’s tweet has garnered over 21,500 likes and tons of appreciation from netizens.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
         

Business magnate Anand Mahindra is known for sharing witty, insightful and inspiring tweets. This time, Mahindra won hearts for sharing a special message for a retiring employee of Mahindra and Mahindra. The employee was retiring from the company after 33 years and his son posted a request on Twitter asking the Mahindra Group Chairman to wish him for his dedication to the company.

The Twitter user posted the request while tagging Mahindra and requested netizens to retweet his post so it could grab Mahindra’s attention.

“My dad is retiring after 33 long years from Mahindra & Mahindra. Can you guys please RT and help me get @anandmahindra share his wishes for my dad? He would be absolutely delighted to hear from him,” read the caption.

The tweet, posted on January 17, received over 2,700 retweets.

To his utter delight, Mahindra replied with a heartfelt message for the man’s father and congratulated him for his valuable contribution to the company.

“It’s late & I just saw this but the day’s not over. So three minutes before it ends let me thank your dad for being such a valuable and wonderful colleague! May he enjoy many wonderful and rewarding adventures in his new life ahead. And don’t forget us! We’ll always be your home,” he wrote in his tweet.

The tweet has since garnered over 21,500 likes and tons of appreciation from netizens.

The Twitter user also thanked Mahindra for his gesture.

What do you think of this wonderful gesture?

tags
top news
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across Jammu and Kashmir
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across Jammu and Kashmir
‘Distorted, cherry-picked’: Ramachandra Guha on Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi comments
‘Distorted, cherry-picked’: Ramachandra Guha on Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi comments
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘It’s the left shoulder,’ Kohli provides update on Rohit’s nasty injury
‘It’s the left shoulder,’ Kohli provides update on Rohit’s nasty injury
‘Young India doesn’t want a 5th-gen dynast’, says historian Ramachandra Guha
‘Young India doesn’t want a 5th-gen dynast’, says historian Ramachandra Guha
Sick policeman carried by locals and fellow policemen in knee-deep snow. Watch
Sick policeman carried by locals and fellow policemen in knee-deep snow. Watch
WATCH: Rahul’s blink-and-you-miss-it stumping draws Dhoni comparisons
WATCH: Rahul’s blink-and-you-miss-it stumping draws Dhoni comparisons
Watch: Ramachandra Guha’s ‘fifth generation dynast’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi
Watch: Ramachandra Guha’s ‘fifth generation dynast’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news