Anand Mahindra shares how not to start your Monday. It’s hilarious

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 12:51 IST

Do you of find yourself asking, “Why does Monday come?” Are you among those who, despite trying, is unable to start the first day of the week on a happy note? If your answer to any or both the questions is “yes,” then there is also a chance that you are often in lookout of such posts which may make this day a little bit brighter for you. In case you’re searching for the same today too, here’s a tweet by business tycoon Anand Mahindra which may just satisfy your needs.

Mahindra took to Twitter to share a meme involving a dog. In the caption, he just wrote one line “How NOT to start your #MondayMorning.” Clubbed together, the pic and the caption, may make your giggle hard – while washing away your Monday blues a little.

Take a look at what he shared:

Since being shared just a few hours ago, the post has gathered close to 15,00 likes. It has also prompted people to post all sorts of comments.

“Hope the doggy doesn’t need a support system after listening to all the issues,” shared a Twitter user along with a laughing out loud emoji. “His expression ‘ab kya ho gaya!’” joked another.

Here’s how others reacted:

For real, tho.. 🙈 — Ruchi Katiyar (@Ruchi_Katiyar7) October 26, 2020

😁😁 — Dr Shrilakshmi (@TPPL6) October 26, 2020

😂 Thts Dog's way of sayin.."R u kidding me man...is this wt yu call "problem".. huh" — Paulomi Roy (@Paulomi85217426) October 26, 2020

What do you think of the share?

