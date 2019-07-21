Anand Mahindra tweets about Scorpio car’s pronunciation, leaves Twitter in splits

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known not only for his entrepreneurial skills but also for his sharp-witted tweets. It won’t be wrong to say that his Twitter game is totally on point as he keeps 7.1 million followers hooked with his regular posts. Case in point, his recent tweet involving a TikTok video on Scorpio car’s ‘teaching abilities’ is winning over people.

“I didn’t know that our good old beast figured in the series of Indian pronunciation memes. This started my Sunday off with a good belly laugh,” Mahindra tweeted. Shared some 8 hours ago, the post has amassed more than 126,000 views, over 10,000 ‘likes,’ and about 1,400 retweets, till now.

In the video, a group of men is seen trying to pronounce the word “Scorpio” that is written on the place of the number plate of a Mahindra Scorpio car.

I didn’t know that our good old beast figured in the series of Indian pronunciation memes. This started my Sunday off with a good belly laugh... pic.twitter.com/WCkDtzqCli — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 21, 2019

Mahindra tweet piqued people’s interest and soon tweeple started showering tons of comments. Most found it to be hilarious and praised Mahindra on his sense of humour. Check out what they wrote:

Iconic Brands helping literacy drive... https://t.co/S9NDvKFTVC — Anil P Joseph (@Anil4Joseph) July 21, 2019

Still laughing,

I couldn't imagine that a tycoon is so funny at this level. 😂😂😂 — shravan kumar (@shravan18031991) July 21, 2019

I'm gonna pronounce it like this for rest of my life..♥️ it.🥃🤣 — SaaraiBhatti (@SaaraiBhatti) July 21, 2019

A Twitter user, however, pointed out that the car is missing its number plate and said that it is illegal. Here’s the tweet:

Sir...you should not advocate such memes where the law is broken( numberplate) and liqour drinking encouraged. — Parshuram 🇮🇳 (@atthylotusfeet) July 21, 2019

Last month, Mahindra shared another hilarious post on “road roller massage” which left tweeple in splits.

