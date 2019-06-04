Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 04, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Anand Mahindra tweets about ‘road roller massage’, leaves Twitter in splits

He shared an image of a road roller with a pamphlet, about a body massage service, stuck on one of its wheels.

it's viral Updated: Jun 04, 2019 18:23 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Twitter,Anand Mahindra
His latest tongue in cheek tweet is about the placement of a body massage ad. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, is known not only for his entrepreneurial skills but for his sharp-witted tweets too. His latest tongue in cheek tweet about the placement of a body massage ad proves that again.

He shared an image of a road roller with a pamphlet, about a body massage service, stuck on one of its wheels. What added a punch of hilarity is the tweet’s caption, “Hilarious. After this massage, you’ll never need another one; it’ll be a permanent remedy for all ailments... (The guy who plastered that poster either had a delicious sense of humour or a seriously low IQ!).”

Amused netizens didn’t waste much time and started commenting on his tweet. Some even came up with funny memes.

Previously, the business tycoon posted a video that demonstrated Indian ‘jugaad’.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 18:17 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics