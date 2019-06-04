Anand Mahindra tweets about ‘road roller massage’, leaves Twitter in splits

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, is known not only for his entrepreneurial skills but for his sharp-witted tweets too. His latest tongue in cheek tweet about the placement of a body massage ad proves that again.

He shared an image of a road roller with a pamphlet, about a body massage service, stuck on one of its wheels. What added a punch of hilarity is the tweet’s caption, “Hilarious. After this massage, you’ll never need another one; it’ll be a permanent remedy for all ailments... (The guy who plastered that poster either had a delicious sense of humour or a seriously low IQ!).”

Hilarious. After this massage, you’ll never need another one; it’ll be a permanent remedy for all ailments... (The guy who plastered that poster either had a delicious sense of humour or a seriously low IQ!) pic.twitter.com/92UIQaCmhq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 3, 2019

Amused netizens didn’t waste much time and started commenting on his tweet. Some even came up with funny memes.

Right under the trees.. Ayurveda therapy straight from mother nature with a sweet touch of Bulldozer — Bhuvan Madan (@bhuvanmadan24) June 3, 2019

Yes you’d really be rolled over on this . While in Thailand you get a sandwich massage this ones special 😂😂😂 — Hector kothavala (@HKothavala) June 4, 2019

Permanent massage machine because next massage will in Swarg log or Nurk log 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 — Prakash Shrivas (@PrakashGShrivas) June 4, 2019

Previously, the business tycoon posted a video that demonstrated Indian ‘jugaad’.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 18:17 IST