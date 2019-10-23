e-paper
Anand Mahindra wants to gift car to man who left job to take his mom on pilgrimage

Anand Mahindra is now searching for Dakshinmurthy Krishna Kumar who left his job to travel with his mother.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:51 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People dropped all sorts of comments on the post.
         

Dakshinmurthy Krishna Kumar from Mysore left his banking job to take his mom on a pilgrimage. That news tugged at the heartstrings of many, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

When Kumar’s septuagenarian mother wanted to visit Hampi, he decided to quit his job and take her on a lengthy yatra of holy places, reports The New Indian Express. He took off on his 20-year-old scooter with his mother riding pillion. Covering a distance of almost 25,000 kms, the mother-son duo eventually travelled through many states - Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

Kumar’s story and a video capturing a part of his journey made its way onto Twitter and the clip is now being shared by many. While doing its rounds, it has managed to capture the attention of Anand Mahindra who is now keen on finding Kumar because he wants to gift a car to him.

“I’d like to personally gift him a Mahindra KUV 100 NXT so he can drive his mother in a car on their next journey,” wrote Mahindra.

Since being shared a few hours back, the post has created quite a stir among people. Till now, it has gathered over 5 lakh views – and still counting. It has also amassed more than 7,000 likes and about 1,800 retweets.

While People couldn’t stop applauding Anand Mahindra’s gesture, there were also several who showed appreciation for Kumar.

Here’s what they tweeted:

What do you think of Kumar’s heartwarming video and Mahindra’s gesture?

