Anand Mahindra wants to gift car to man who left job to take his mom on pilgrimage

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:51 IST

Dakshinmurthy Krishna Kumar from Mysore left his banking job to take his mom on a pilgrimage. That news tugged at the heartstrings of many, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

When Kumar’s septuagenarian mother wanted to visit Hampi, he decided to quit his job and take her on a lengthy yatra of holy places, reports The New Indian Express. He took off on his 20-year-old scooter with his mother riding pillion. Covering a distance of almost 25,000 kms, the mother-son duo eventually travelled through many states - Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

Kumar’s story and a video capturing a part of his journey made its way onto Twitter and the clip is now being shared by many. While doing its rounds, it has managed to capture the attention of Anand Mahindra who is now keen on finding Kumar because he wants to gift a car to him.

“I’d like to personally gift him a Mahindra KUV 100 NXT so he can drive his mother in a car on their next journey,” wrote Mahindra.

A beautiful story. About the love for a mother but also about the love for a country... Thank you for sharing this Manoj. If you can connect him to me, I’d like to personally gift him a Mahindra KUV 100 NXT so he can drive his mother in a car on their next journey https://t.co/Pyud2iMUGY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 23, 2019

Since being shared a few hours back, the post has created quite a stir among people. Till now, it has gathered over 5 lakh views – and still counting. It has also amassed more than 7,000 likes and about 1,800 retweets.

While People couldn’t stop applauding Anand Mahindra’s gesture, there were also several who showed appreciation for Kumar.

Here’s what they tweeted:

What do you think of Kumar’s heartwarming video and Mahindra’s gesture?

