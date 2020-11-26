e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Animated video on Indian life may leave you nostalgic about your childhood. Watch

Animated video on Indian life may leave you nostalgic about your childhood. Watch

The video was created by animator Tarun Lak.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 22:40 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
It is the innocence reflected in the clip which has won people over.
It is the innocence reflected in the clip which has won people over. (Twitter/@Tarun_Lak)
         

A video featuring the vignettes from the quintessential Indian life is winning hearts on the Internet. Created and shared on Twitter by animator Tarun Lak, the video may take you back to your childhood days and leave you very nostalgic.

“India Vignettes, a compilation!” Lak wrote and shared the video. It opens to show a coconut seller expertly cutting the fruit while a kid in a school uniform waits eagerly to drink it. It then goes onto show an elderly person leisurely reading the newspaper to two friends sharing lunch during recess. In short, the video is filled with emotional moments. Take a look yourself:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than a million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of comments from people. Some specifically wrote how the innocence reflected in the clip reminded them of the popular show Malgudi Days. A few went a step ahead to comment that they were watching the video without sound while imaging the title track of the show playing in the background.

“Don’t know why but this reminds me of a show called Malgudi Days that used to come on DD national,” wrote a Twitter user. To which another replied, “The first time I played the video. I did it without the sound (don’t know why). Mentally, I was playing the Malgudi Days background music. And this comment made it the full circle!”

An individual wrote, “I love them all! But the tiffin sharing one is the one I miss the most! Working with other cultures (German, US) it’s very rare to have office lunch together and share from each other’s food. That one just hit home.”

“These animations feel so human. It’s the little micro expression conveyed through motion, like the boy’s excited hop on the first one, or the way the two girls lean towards each other as they share their food. Perfect,” expressed another.

What do you think of the video?

