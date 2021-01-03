e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Australian pro surfer rescues struggling woman from waves in Hawaii. Watch

Australian pro surfer rescues struggling woman from waves in Hawaii. Watch

“You’re a living legend,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 16:40 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Mikey Wright saving the woman.
The image shows Mikey Wright saving the woman.(Instagram/@mikeywright69)
         

A video of an Australian pro surfer who stepped in to help a woman in need has now won people over. Mikey Wright didn’t waste any time and ran towards the waves when he saw a woman struggling in the water. He took to Instagram to share two videos of the rescue too.

“Hold my beer,” Wright used this popular expression as his post’s caption. The videos show Wright running towards the woman and bringing her out of the water to safety.

“I didn’t question if I was in danger,” Wright, 24, told ABC. “I just knew that she needed help,” he added.

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly two lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Good job,” wrote an Instagram user. “You’re a living legend,” expressed another. “Absolutely lordish move on your behalf!” said a third.

There were some who couldn’t help but comment on the hairstyle the pro surfer. “Who needs a cape when you have a mullet,” joked an individual. “I knew that mullet had some magic powers,” expressed another.

Wright, who hails from Australia, is presently attending surf competitions in Hawaii.

What do you think of the rescue videos?

tags
top news
17 dead as roof of shelter at cremation ground in UP’s Muradnagar collapses
17 dead as roof of shelter at cremation ground in UP’s Muradnagar collapses
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can be used as backup, says AIIMS Director
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can be used as backup, says AIIMS Director
Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest
Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest
‘First soldiers, now vaccine’: Union minister’s reply to opposition
‘First soldiers, now vaccine’: Union minister’s reply to opposition
6 dead as bus carrying marriage party from Karnataka falls on a house in Kerala
6 dead as bus carrying marriage party from Karnataka falls on a house in Kerala
Chinese economy is recovering. But there are gaps | Analysis
Chinese economy is recovering. But there are gaps | Analysis
‘Never listened to his father’: MP home minister jabs Akhilesh Yadav for Covid-19 vaccine remark
‘Never listened to his father’: MP home minister jabs Akhilesh Yadav for Covid-19 vaccine remark
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In