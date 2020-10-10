e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Baba ka Dhaba: People throng eatery, owner says he is looking to hire help

Baba ka Dhaba: People throng eatery, owner says he is looking to hire help

People are stopping vehicles at Baba ka Dhaba and clicking photos and taking selfies.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 10, 2020 20:07 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
New Delhi
The image shows advertisements around Baba ka Dhaba.
The image shows advertisements around Baba ka Dhaba.(ANI)
         

A few days ago, Baba ka Dhaba was merely a food stall at Malviya Nagar in South Delhi where an old couple was struggling to sell food, but now it has become a place where companies come for advertising and promotional drives.

Life has taken a new turn and now Kanta Prasad (Baba) is looking for a person to assist him in catering to the high demand. He has also become hero for the public as you will easily find people clicking photos with Baba.

People are stopping vehicles at Baba ka Dhaba and clicking photos and taking selfies.

His shop is now filled with posters and banners of brands. There is hardly any place left where one can now put posters or banners of their brands.

Also, small temporary counters of other products like COVID Insurance have also popped up around Baba ka Dhaba.

When asked about how he will cater to the demand for food, he said, “I have to get someone to assist me since I can’t say no to my customers. At this age I can’t do everything alone. Earlier, I used to struggle sell 750 grams of rice but now I sold 5 kgs rice in half a day.”

When asked about companies branding through Baba ka Dhaba, he said, “It’s a help as well as advertising,” Baba told ANI.

Though Baba said now he doesn’t need help and people can assist others who need help.

“I don’t need any help now; others should get help,” said Baba.

On Saturday, another couple also went to Baba ka Dhaba who was also not in a good condition. People there tried to help the couple as well and they also got food from Baba ka Dhaba.

