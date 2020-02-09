Finally Bareilly gets its ‘jhumka’

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 12:30 IST

Finally, after a wait of several decades, the city on Saturday got its iconic heirloom – the famous ‘Bareilly ka Jhumka’ or the danglers for which it is famous. And the size almost made up for the lost time.

Weighing almost two quintals and suspended from a 20-feet high pole, this huge custom-made gold shiny ‘jhumka’ made of brass was inaugurated by union labour minister Santosh Gangwar on Saturday at Parsa Khera zero-point roundabout on National Highway 24.

“The location was chosen to ensure that the first thing that catches your attention on entering Bareilly, if you are coming from New Delhi, is this fabled ornament,” said a senior Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) official.

The idea to give the city a distinct identity, he said, had been in the pipeline for quite some time now. The city got its branding in 1966 thanks to that popular number ‘Jhumka gira re, Bareilly ke bazaar main’ sung by film star Sadhana in the movie ‘Mera Saya.’ “So we thought why not cash in on the popularity of the song,” the official said.

Initially conceived in 1990, the project hit a roadblock because of the paucity of funds. But BDA vice-chairperson Divya Mittal found a way out. She discussed the project with some eminent citizens and the director of Bundelkhand College, Dr Keshav Aggarwal readily agreed to bankroll the idea from Corporate Social Responsibility fund, said an official.

The plan also includes putting up three surma (kohl) bottles surrounding the main structure at the roundabout. Surma bottles would be kept on the parapet walls and would be floodlit.

The 20-feet high shiny yellow gold dangler with a brown emblem and a hook has a diameter of eight feet and was cast in brass in Moradabad, the city famous for the metal. It was designed by an artist from Gurugram. While BDA officials are unwilling to disclose the project cost, sources say Rs 60 lakh have been spent on giving shape to the project.

So next time you are on a visit to Bareilly you know the ideal place to get yourself clicked or take a selfie.