Home / It's Viral / Barking deer found from farmer’s home in Odisha, rescued later

Barking deer found from farmer’s home in Odisha, rescued later

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 03, 2020 12:07 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Nayagarh, Odisha
The farmer with the barking deer in Odisha.
The farmer with the barking deer in Odisha.(Twitter/@ANI)
         

Officials of the Forest Department rescued an Indian muntjac (Barking Deer) from the house of an influential farmer in Nayagarh on Tuesday.

According to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Dhanraj Dhamdhere, the team was sent to the farmer’s house based on a tip-off.

“An informer had told us that the barking deer was being kept at the house of a farmer, Padmcharan Manjhi. We, therefore, sent a team which conducted a raid and rescued the deer, it’s health condition is quite all right,” Dhamdhere told reporters on Tuesday.

The official said that although the farmer was not present at his house during the time of the raid but later he himself came forward and revealed during questioning that deer was given to him by a police officer.

“Upon further questioning, the farmer said that the deer was given to him by a police officer 8 days back. We have registered a case against the farmer under the Wildlife Protection Act. We have also sent a notice to the police officer asking him to reply within 3 days,” Dhamdhere said.

He added that an inquiry of the police officer in question will also be started within 1-2 days.

The Barking Deer is listed, and protected, under Schedule 3 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Cyclone Nisarga landfall begins, will take 3 hours to complete: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga: 60,000 people evacuated from Konkan, over 7,000 boats brought back
LIVE: Epidemiologist admits Sweden’s Covid-19 strategy had loopholes
Chinese and European variants of Sars-Cov-2 most prevalent in India
Live: Nearly 1 lakh evacuated from cyclone spot, says NDRF Chief
He didn’t want me in AUS tour:When Ganguly rejected Irfan in selection meet
Arabian Sea witnessing more cyclones, say experts; explain why
Covid-19: India crosses 2 lakh case mark, multiple layer masks better than single
