BCCI unveils India’s new orange jersey, Twitter drops mixed reactions
While India’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 away jersey features dark blue in front and collar, it’s orange that dominates the rest.it's viral Updated: Jun 29, 2019 12:57 IST
India is all set to lock horns with England on Sunday in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Since the jersey colours of both the teams are similar, ICC asked India to wear a different hue – given that they are the away team.
BCCI took to Twitter to unveil the look of India’s new jersey. While the t-shirt features dark blue in front and collar, it’s orange that dominates the rest. It won’t be wrong to say that orange will be the new blue for team India on Sunday.
Presenting #TeamIndia's Away Jersey 🤩🤩🇮🇳🇮🇳 What do you make of this one guys? #TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/TXLuWhD48Q— BCCI (@BCCI) June 28, 2019
Several cricketers also took to social media to share their new away jersey and kit ahead of their fixture against England.
Ready to rumble in new jersey. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jW2tyKH8Xe— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) June 28, 2019
Readdy to next match in New Jersey @klrahul11 @BCCI @circleofcricket pic.twitter.com/mZ7j4zwmZP— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) June 28, 2019
Team India’s new uniform received mixed reactions from tweeple. While some liked it, others reacted in a funny way.
“Jersey Colour not important for #TeamIndia this team can perform well in all kind of Jersey,” wrote an excited fan. “Orange is my favorite colour. Loved it,” tweeted another. However, the jersey reminded some of an oil company’s uniform.
Here are some of the comments:
My favorite❤❤ pic.twitter.com/MfLakJDZGr— MS. Dhoni &Virat kohli (@dhoni_Virat_FAN) June 28, 2019
You should've given some credit to inspiration @swiggy_in... pic.twitter.com/MstofbMnbN— சுந்தரபாண்டியன்🏹 (@PandiyanDr) June 28, 2019
June 28, 2019
June 29, 2019
Beautiful jersey 😍🧡🧡— Aparna 🇮🇳 (@Jayaa_IND) June 28, 2019
Dai watraa dis ..... 😒 pic.twitter.com/ls5InjAZUY— Aútòholiç🔧 (@krishitzme) June 28, 2019
June 28, 2019
Like but Men in blue always ultimate 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/QCMmWOcP8d— Tamizha-/_-99 (@Tamil87848419) June 28, 2019
By the way the jersey is not that bad... Come on India lets do it again#india #CWC19 #orange_jersey— Ankit Kumar (@Im_Ankit45) June 29, 2019
Very attractive!!!— pragadeesh (@pragavasan) June 29, 2019
What do you think of team India’s new jersey?
First Published: Jun 29, 2019 12:53 IST