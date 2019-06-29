BCCI unveils India’s new orange jersey, Twitter drops mixed reactions

India is all set to lock horns with England on Sunday in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Since the jersey colours of both the teams are similar, ICC asked India to wear a different hue – given that they are the away team.

BCCI took to Twitter to unveil the look of India’s new jersey. While the t-shirt features dark blue in front and collar, it’s orange that dominates the rest. It won’t be wrong to say that orange will be the new blue for team India on Sunday.

Several cricketers also took to social media to share their new away jersey and kit ahead of their fixture against England.

Team India’s new uniform received mixed reactions from tweeple. While some liked it, others reacted in a funny way.

“Jersey Colour not important for #TeamIndia this team can perform well in all kind of Jersey,” wrote an excited fan. “Orange is my favorite colour. Loved it,” tweeted another. However, the jersey reminded some of an oil company’s uniform.

Here are some of the comments:

Beautiful jersey 😍🧡🧡 — Aparna 🇮🇳 (@Jayaa_IND) June 28, 2019

Like but Men in blue always ultimate 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/QCMmWOcP8d — Tamizha-/_-99 (@Tamil87848419) June 28, 2019

By the way the jersey is not that bad... Come on India lets do it again#india #CWC19 #orange_jersey — Ankit Kumar (@Im_Ankit45) June 29, 2019

Very attractive!!! — pragadeesh (@pragavasan) June 29, 2019

What do you think of team India’s new jersey?

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 12:53 IST