Bears stroll street, ‘night patrol party’ jokes Twitter

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 14:18 IST

With humans confined within the four walls of their homes, wild animals have taken over the streets. Be it a peacock displaying its impressive plumage or a group of wild goats taking over a town. In fact, every now and then, stories of wild animals roaming around in different parts of India are being reported. Just like this pair of wild bears which were reportedly spotted roaming in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of the bears crossing a street. He jokingly wrote that maybe the wild animals are trying to see if everything is ok in ‘God’s abode’ since the temple of Lord Venkateshwara is located in Tirumala.

It’s a pair of bears strolling at Tirumala to see if everything is ok in gods abode😎 pic.twitter.com/ymljGNiL6L — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 16, 2020

While some were amazed to see the video, others took a wittier route while posting comment.

“Amazing,” expressed a Twitter user. “I wonder if these wild life strolling streets had their life goals to do so one day,” joked another. “Night patrol party of dear bears,” wrote another.

It’s not clear exactly where the video was captured. However, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) official spokesman, Thalari Ravi, told Hindustan Times that in the absence of humans during the lockdown several animals are indeed moving freely on Tirumala roads.

“Tirumala is surrounded by the dense forest of Seshachalam and is home to many wild animals. When people are not visible, naturally wild animals move freely,” he added.

Ravi further explained that though the animals regularly visit the surrounding places of Tirumala, they don’t come to the vicinity of the temple due to the presence of the priests, security personnel and others. There have also been other reports of wild boars, deer and wild cats appearing on the road leading up to Tirumala.

What do you think of the video of the bears taking a stroll?