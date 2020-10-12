e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Bindi Irwin shares picture of baby bump, says, ‘baby girl is doing great’

Bindi Irwin shares picture of baby bump, says, ‘baby girl is doing great’

Bindi Irwin took to Instagram to post a picture of herself cradling her growing belly to Instagram.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 16:09 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Washington
Bindi Irwin with a koala.
Bindi Irwin with a koala.
         

Australian television personality Bindi Irwin on Sunday (local time) shared a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump for the first time and said her baby “is doing great” and is the size of a “mountain pygmy-possum.”

As per Fox News, Wildlife conservationist said that her pregnancy has been an exciting experience.

The 22-year-old ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ star took to Instagram to post a picture of herself cradling her growing belly to Instagram.

“My beautiful mum took this photo yesterday. Baby girl is doing great,” she penned down in the caption.

“Every time we get an ultrasound she’s incredibly energetic and always moving around. She’s now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum. Too cute!” she added.

Irwin has been consistently posting on Instagram about her pregnancy ever since her first update on September 12. The 22-year-old conservationist has been comparing the size of her daughter to different animals in every new update.

After 10 days in another update, she said the baby was about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise.

