e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Bionic gloves help Brazilian pianist play music using all his fingers again

Bionic gloves help Brazilian pianist play music using all his fingers again

“When he showed me the gloves, I joked that they were for boxing, not to play the piano,” João Carlos Martins , 80, said of the black neoprene gloves made by 3D printer.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 02:24 IST
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Sao Paulo
The pianist, who lost the ability to play due to health complications, plays piano again.
The pianist, who lost the ability to play due to health complications, plays piano again. (REUTERS)
         

Acclaimed Brazilian pianist João Carlos Martins had not played with 10 fingers since he lost the use of his right hand in a 1995 mugging in Bulgaria.

But today he has returned to play his favorite Bach sonatas thanks to “bionic gloves” invented by industrial designer Ubiratan Bizarro.

“When he showed me the gloves, I joked that they were for boxing, not to play the piano,” Martins, 80, said of the black neoprene gloves made by 3D printer.

Brazilian conductor and pianist Joao Carlos Martins, 80.
Brazilian conductor and pianist Joao Carlos Martins, 80. ( REUTERS )

The gloves have rods that make the fingers spring back up after they depress the keys and allow the pianist to continue playing.

Martins performed with leading orchestras in the United States and Europe and recorded Bach’s complete keyboard works, but the injuries ended his career. For many years he played with one hand and a thumb, but lost the use of the left hand due to focal dystonia, a neurological condition affecting the muscles.

Brazilian conductor and pianist Joao Carlos Martins plays the piano with bionic gloves.
Brazilian conductor and pianist Joao Carlos Martins plays the piano with bionic gloves. ( REUTERS )

“To be able to use all ten fingers again more than 20 years later is a miracle for me at the age of 80,” he said.

Bizarro says he got the idea from Formula 1 motor racing technology. He spent less than $100 to make the first pair for Martins and now exports them to Europe under the brand name Bionic Extender Gloves.

tags
top news
US Election 2020: Mr. President-elect?
US Election 2020: Mr. President-elect?
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
IPL 2020: Holder, Williamson prevent Hyderabad blues
IPL 2020: Holder, Williamson prevent Hyderabad blues
US Election 2020: Donald Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene
US Election 2020: Donald Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
Covid update: Delhi 7k+ cases; Gautam Gambhir self-isolates; virus & pollution
Covid update: Delhi 7k+ cases; Gautam Gambhir self-isolates; virus & pollution
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In