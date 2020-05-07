e-paper
Black Panther spotted in Goa sanctuary is reminding netizens of Bagheera from Jungle Book

“While the area is a known habitat of tigers, this is for the first time a Black Panther has been captured in camera in Netravali sanctuary,” says Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

it-s-viral Updated: May 07, 2020 12:22 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Panaji
A black panther was spotted in Netravali wildlife sanctuary in South Goa.
A black panther was spotted in Netravali wildlife sanctuary in South Goa.(Twitter/@DrPramodPSawant)
         

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday tweeted a picture of a black panther from Netravali wildlife sanctuary in South Goa.

Sawant uploaded the picture on his personal twitter handle.

“A great glimpse of Goas rich wildlife. Black Panther camera trapped at Patiem beat of Netravali wildlife sanctuary,” he tweeted.

A senior forest department official said it they were trying to find out if it was a lone Black Panther in the sanctuary or there were others too.

“While the area is a known habitat of tigers, this is for the first time a Black Panther has been captured in camera in Netravali sanctuary,” he added.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the majestic animal

If Bagheera has been spotted, could Mowgli and Baloo also be nearby? What do you think?

