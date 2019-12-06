Boy invites his entire class to witness his adoption, images leave people emotional

it-s-viral

Dec 06, 2019

There are times when the Internet dishes out such stories which can warm up your heart. Case in point, the story of a young boy who invited his whole class to his adoption evoked a similar feeling in many.

Shared on Kent County, Michigan’s official Facebook page, the post has now left many teary-eyed with happiness.

“Michael brought his entire kindergarten class with him today to witness his adoption,” the authorities wrote and shared the post some along with an image of the happy kid.

The image shows Michael, the little boy in question, sitting with his parents in the front with faces of other kids peeking from the back.

Since beings shared, the post has gathered close to 1.2 lakh shares, more than 45,000 reactions – and the numbers are increasing. There are several people commenting on the post. Till now, about 4,200 people have expressed their reaction.

From showing their happiness to sharing their own stories, people dropped all sorts of comments on the post.

“Huge props to the teacher, school and family for making this happen! So cool!” wrote a Facebook user. “Literally said “awww!” out loud when I saw those little faces! Too cute! I love how casual Michael is too,” commented another. “Aaaawwww. If those two are the parents they have different expressions. Yet each are filled with love and excitement. He looks like he is a chill little dude,” commented a third.

About a year ago, Andrea Melvin and Dave Eaton became Michael’s foster parents, reports Fox 8. Eventually, the decided to become Michael’s forever parents.

What do you think of this beautiful story?