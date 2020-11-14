e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Brazilian duo zoom through streets with broomsticks inspired from Harry Potter

Brazilian duo zoom through streets with broomsticks inspired from Harry Potter

Vinícius Sanctus, 39, and Alessandro Russo, 28, could be seen coasting down the city’s main thoroughfares on a pair of broomsticks, each one attached to a single motorized wheel.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 17:06 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Reuters| Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
SAO PAULO
Friends Vinicius Sanctus and Alessandro Russo ride electric monowheels called 'nuvem' (cloud) that were invented by them and inspired by the magic flying brooms of the Harry Potter series in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Friends Vinicius Sanctus and Alessandro Russo ride electric monowheels called 'nuvem' (cloud) that were invented by them and inspired by the magic flying brooms of the Harry Potter series in Sao Paulo, Brazil.(REUTERS)
         

In the famously traffic-choked streets of Brazilian megalopolis Sao Paulo, two men have invented a novel way of getting from point A to B - and they are raising a lot of eyebrows in the process.

On a recent Saturday, Vinícius Sanctus, 39, and Alessandro Russo, 28, could be seen coasting down the city’s main thoroughfares on a pair of broomsticks, each one attached to a single motorized wheel.

In motion, the contraptions look uncannily like the brooms used by witches and wizards in the Harry Potter universe, described in the famed books by British author J.K. Rowling and later depicted in a series of hit films.

To steer, the duo simply lean in the direction they wish to travel. While it takes a bit of practice at first, the broomsticks, which can reach top speeds of 60 kilometers per hour (37 mph), are useful for day-to-day urban living, they say.

Alessandro Russo rides an electric monowheel called 'nuvem' (cloud), which he invented with his friend Vinicius Sanctus and is inspired by the magic flying brooms of the Harry Potter series, at Minhocao bridge in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Alessandro Russo rides an electric monowheel called 'nuvem' (cloud), which he invented with his friend Vinicius Sanctus and is inspired by the magic flying brooms of the Harry Potter series, at Minhocao bridge in Sao Paulo, Brazil. ( REUTERS )

“Actually, I tell my friends that now I only go to the bakery using my broom. But it’s not a joke. I actually do that,” said Russo, whose waistcoat and golden tie would not be out of place at Hogwarts, the school of magic attended by Potter. “I use my broom as a means of transportation nowadays. And it’s so fun.”

So far, the brooms for Muggles - non-magic people - are largely limited to personal use, but Russo and Sanctus have plans to market and sell the broomsticks, which cost about 4,000 reais ($740) each. Hopefully, they say, people will be able to play a game using the brooms that closely resembles Quidditch, the dominant sport in Rowling’s magical universe.

“Our final goal is to sell the brooms to the world and maybe create a new variation of Quidditch,” said Russo. “And it’ll look a lot like the one played in the Harry Potter movies.”

tags
top news
Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
PM Modi praises role of Indian soldiers in rescuing people during Covid-19
PM Modi praises role of Indian soldiers in rescuing people during Covid-19
All states called: What lies next for Trump and Biden?
All states called: What lies next for Trump and Biden?
No alliance with major parties: Akhilesh reveals 2022 election plan
No alliance with major parties: Akhilesh reveals 2022 election plan
‘How much does he know about this nation?’: Sanjay Raut in response to Obama’s memoir
‘How much does he know about this nation?’: Sanjay Raut in response to Obama’s memoir
All players test negative for Covid-19, India start outdoor training in Aus
All players test negative for Covid-19, India start outdoor training in Aus
US aims to immunise 20 million in Dec, WHO says trust in vaccines vital
US aims to immunise 20 million in Dec, WHO says trust in vaccines vital
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In