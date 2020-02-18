Bride can’t hold back tears as groom surprises her by dancing to ‘Saajanji Ghar Aaye’

it-s-viral

Quirky dance performances and innovative entries for brides and grooms are extremely common at weddings these days. Well-practiced and rehearsed, many of these can also be a complete surprise for either the bride or the groom. This video shows just that and it will instantly put a smile on anyone’s face. It shows the groom surprising his bride with a special dance performance with his baraatis. Her reaction to the whole thing is beyond wonderful.

The video was first posted on Instagram by Coolbluez Photography in late January. The video has more recently been shared on Indiagram Wedding Instagram page and is winning over several people.

The surprise shows the groom making his grand entry to the song Saajanji Ghar Aaye from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The groom sings along to the song while being carried by his groomsmen. The other baraatis meanwhile perform some well-choreographed dance steps.

What makes the performance all the more endearing is the bride’s reaction to it - she can’t hold back her happy tears.

Take a look at this grand entry:

The video has collectively amassed nearly eight lakh views and more than 46,000 likes - and counting. Many have posted comments praising the performance.

“The best video I’ve seen... just like movies,” reads a comment. “If this doesn’t happen with us then what’s the point of marrying bro?” says an Instagram user tagging their friends. “Full Bollywood style dhamal,” says another. “I’ll do this for my brother’s wedding,” comments a fourth.

What do you think of this performance?