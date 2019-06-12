Today in New Delhi, India
British man sells bhelpuri in London, amazes Twitter. Amitabh Bachchan reacts too

In the video, the man is seen preparing bhelpuri with absolute efficiency. Posted on June 11, the video has gathered over 251,000 views, more than 9,100 “likes”, and about 2,000 retweets.

Trisha Sengupta
The man in the video is identified as a professional chef named Angus Deenon. (Twitter/@JaniJasmine)

Bhelpuri is among the most popular street food dishes in India and it’s not uncommon to come across someone selling it. Still, a Twitter user named @JaniJasmine was left surprised when she saw a man selling this dish. Why? It’s because she came across a British man selling bhelpuri in London.

She took to Twitter to share a video of the seller. According to the post, she met him outside London’s Oval stadium during the recent cricket match between India and Australia. The clip quickly caught netizens’ attention, including actor Amitabh Bachchan.

In the video, the man is seen preparing bhelpuri with absolute efficiency. Posted on June 11, the video has gathered over 251,000 views, more than 9,100 “likes”, and about 2,000 retweets.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan reacted to the video with a pun-filled caption - “bhery bhel done.”

The video was also shared by another Twitter user, named Pendu Shehari, who identified the seller as a professional chef - Angus Deenon. She wrote that his portable cart is named “Everybody Love, Love Jhalmuri Express!” For the uninitiated, bhelpuri is known as jhalmuri in Kolkata.

Netizens reacted to the video and here are some of the most interesting comments.

What’s your take on the video of this British bhelpuri seller?

