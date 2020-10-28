Buddy the doggo’s take on emoji challenge leaves netizens gushing. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 12:16 IST

Netizens have been participating in the fun emoji challenge on social media, that required the participants to pose with expressions just like the emojis. Now, a doggo has extended his paw to participate in the popular challenge and the results are derpy enough to make one laugh out loud.

Shared on Instagram from Buddy the golden retriever’s pawsonal profile, the clip shows Buddy trying the fun challenge. The video shows the adorable doggo making faces to match several emojis.

Check out Buddy’s version of emojis below. If your heart melts at the pooch’s silly expressions, you’re not alone.

Posted on October 26, the clip has garnered over 71,600 views along with more than 3,200 likes. Buddy’s perfect representation of emojis has stolen netizens’ hearts and they didn’t hold back while expressing their love for the cute video.

“This video just completed my life,” wrote an Instagram user. “I need these emojis in my life,” commented another. “Soo cute!” added a third.

Many others dropped heart emojis to show their liking for the video.

