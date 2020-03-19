e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Can you guess the name of this classic family drama? Wrong answers only, please

Can you guess the name of this classic family drama? Wrong answers only, please

To participate in the ‘wrong answers only’ trend, one has to name an iconic movie but with incorrect responses only.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 19, 2020 15:14 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a scene from a classic Hindi family drama.
Highlights
  • Netflix India posted this picture on March 18
  • The caption asked for “wrong answers only”
  • Can you guess the ‘wrong’ name of the movie?

The wrong answers only trend has been doing rounds on TikTok for a minute now. Netflix India is now trying to catch-up with this trend and boy, oh boy, are they doing it right.

To participate in the trend, one has to answer a question or in this case, name an iconic movie but with incorrect responses only. The aim of the game is to get as creative- and a little ridiculous- as possible.

This is exactly what folks seem to be doing in the comment section of this Netflix India post. The picture posted on March 18 now has almost 91,000 likes and 4,500 comments. It shows an iconic scene from a movie about never-ending-wedding ceremonies, Hum Sath Sath Hai. The caption reads “Guess the movie. Wrong answers only”.

View this post on Instagram

Guess the movie. Wrong answers only.

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on

And guess people did!

An Instagram user commented “power rangers” to which the Netflix India page replied by saying “SPD emergency”. This interaction may have opened the floodgates of nostalgia for all late 90’s and early ‘00’s children as it got almost 400 likes.

Another common and appropriate response was “La La Land”. Yes, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone that’s right, Salman Khan and Sonali Bandre did it first!

Dirty Dancing was another audience favourite and what can we say, we see it.

Some other funny responses include Stranger Things, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Charlie’s Angels, Sound of Music , Mohabbatein, and Avengers: Infinity War .

Which of these wrong answers did you find the funniest? Additionally, what ‘wrong’ movie do you think this scene is from?

