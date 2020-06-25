e-paper
Can you spot the precautionary measure Nagpur Police wants you to take against coronavirus?

Can you spot the precautionary measure Nagpur Police wants you to take against coronavirus?

If you’re having difficulty finding the person with the mask on, be sure to clap for Nagpur Police’s witty post.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 25, 2020 19:46 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An important precaution was highlighted by Nagpur Police on Twitter.
An important precaution was highlighted by Nagpur Police on Twitter.(Twitter/@PunePolice)
         

After certain relaxations from the government, people are slowly getting back to regular life with some necessary precautions. One such important precaution was highlighted by Nagpur Police on Twitter. But the post comes with a twist and a witty caption as well.

The tweet posted on the micro-blogging site was shared with a picture. The photo consists of animated versions of people. “Spot one of the precautions against Coronavirus in this picture,” reads the text in the picture. It is really tough to find the answer among the sea of people and that’s where the twist lies.

“Tough to spot? Hint - Will be tough for #Corona to put him in a spot too! He’s ‘masked’ himself well after all!” reads the caption of the tweet as the department stresses on the fact that wearing a mask will definitely protect an individual from the virus.

We’ll let you find the person wearing the mask in the tweet below:

If you’re still having difficulty finding the person with the mask on, be sure to clap for Nagpur Police’s witty post.

The tweet has garnered over 470 likes and tons of guesses from netizens. Here’s a hint if you’re still not able to find the answer.

Many others also pointed out that people should practice social distancing as another precautionary method of keeping the virus away.

What do you think of Nagpur Police’s witty post?

