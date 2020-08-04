Car showroom adopts stray dog as ‘sales person’, gives it ID card

it-s-viral

It has been proved that dogs excel in their jobs of being excellent companions to their humans. But this special doggo has been chosen for quite a different job. And he is quite a hit in that field as well. Presenting Tuscan Prime, a stray doggo, who “works” as an “employee” at a car showroom in Brazil.

The story of this special doggo was showcased on the official Instagram page of Hyundai Brazil. Tuscan used to sit in front of a Hyundai showroom in Serra, Brazil and eventually caught the attention of the people working there.

The post, when translated from Portuguese, describes that now Tuscan Prime is a sales dog at the showroom. It says further that Tuscan is a delight to work with and receives many pats from the customers.

Shared on July 31, the post is complete with photos of the adorable doggo wearing his ID card.

Tuscan even has his own Instagram page now. The bio on the page describes him as an ex-homeless person and current Sales Resource Development (SRD) dog for the showroom. With over 28,000 followers, Tuscan Prime is now a beloved doggo of the gram.

This special doggo’s story was also shared by actress Swastika Mukherjee on Twitter and Facebook.

“A dog waited outside the Hyundai Showroom until they let him in. Hyundai made an i-card for the baby. The most humane thing to happen in a long time,” reads the caption shared by Mukherjee when translated from Bengali.

একটি কুকুর Hyundai Showroom বাইরে অপেক্ষা করতো যতক্ষন না তারা তাকে সেখানে ঢুকতে দেয়, Hyundai থেকে বাচ্চাটিকে একটি আই কার্ড তৈরি করে দিয়েছে বাচ্চাটা এখন Hyundai কর্মী, সে ওই Showroom e থাকতে পারে ও তাকে খেতে দেওয়া হয়।

The most humane thing to happen in a long time. Take ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/y9xx5PMNBB — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) August 4, 2020

The post has garnered over 2,100 likes and tons of reactions from netizens.

