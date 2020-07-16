Cat interrupts Scottish politician’s Zoom meeting. Watch hilarious video

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 18:58 IST

In today’s episode of ‘working from home: derpy pets edition’, we bring to you Parliament member John Nicolson and his cat Rojo. The pair caught tweeple’s attention after a video of Rojo crashing Nicolson’s Zoom meeting was posted on Twitter by a reporter named Alain Tolhurst.

The tweet shared on July 14, was accompanied by a caption reading, “’Rocco, put your tail down’ - Another classic entry for the Parliamentary cats on Zoom folder, this time @MrJohnNicolson at DCMS committee:”. A fantastic entry it indeed was.

At the beginning of the recording, the Scottish lawmaker is heard mentioning the BBC. Just then, a white-and-tangerine coloured tail enters the frame. Nicolson, noticing the unexpected guest, says, “I apologize for my cat’s tail”. He tries to carry on with the critical discussion at hand but fails to do so as Rojo’s tail continues to capture onlookers’ attention. Finally, Nicolson pats the cat on the back, while saying, “Rojo, put your tail down”.

The video ends showcasing the amused reactions of others on the call. Check it out here:

"Rocco, put your tail down" - Another classic entry for the Parliamentary cats on Zoom folder, this time @MrJohnNicolson at DCMS committee: pic.twitter.com/cOkRNrrlFh — Alain Tolhurst (@Alain_Tolhurst) July 14, 2020

Since being shared, this clip has received a lot of love. The tweet currently has 1,200 retweets and comments along with nearly 3,500 likes. Additionally, the recording itself has more than 2.1 lakh views.

Here is how tweeple reacted to this Parliamentary cat and hooman duo. One person said, “Good old Rocco”. To this, Nicolson responded by saying, “He wants me to point out it’s Rojo”.

Another individual wrote, “I’ve heard of cats doing ‘zoomies’, but this is a whole other level of brilliant feline fiendishness”. Yes, Rojo just gave ‘zoomies’ a whole new meaning.

“We need more Rojos in this world,” read one comment on the thread. Now that is a statement we agree with.

What are your thoughts on this unlikely Zoom meeting intruder?

