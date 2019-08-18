e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Aug 18, 2019

Chandigarh man helps over 4000 needy children, provides books and other study materials

Chandigarh’s Sandeep Kumar has collected over 10,000 books in the last two years.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 18, 2019 11:14 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Chandigarh
The people who come to Kumar for books appreciate his move.
The people who come to Kumar for books appreciate his move. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

Many students even today can’t buy books due to the financial condition of their families. Chandigarh’s Sandeep Kumar has come forward to help these students. Sandeep, who runs an NGO named as “Open Eye Foundation”, started visiting government schools, colleges and other areas for identifying the students who can’t buy the books and helped them.

He has collected about 10,000 books in the last two years. His NGO will soon adopt 200 poor children and will provide them with all the needed facilities in regard to their study. Kumar also wants other people to come forward for this social cause and help the poor children to educate them.

The people who come to Kumar for books appreciate his move. In their view, he is serving the society for the betterment of budding students, who can’t afford to buy books and stationery items.

Revealing his journey to come forward for the social cause, Kumar who trained as a teacher said that during days of JBT training, he found that the children of financially poor families did not have resources to buy books.

“When I came back to Chandigarh, I found the condition terrible. I was looking at my books when this thought struck my mind that others can use these books. So I thought, why should not I collect these books for those children?” Kumar said.

“Today, we have 200 children. There are organisations which provide free tuitions in the slums here to the children, we provide books to those children as well. We collect books, go to schools and ask the Principal or Teacher to provide a list of those children who are needy. The children have to return the books once the session is over,” he said.

ANI took to Twitter to share about Kumar’s efforts:

Later, they also tweeted a statement from Kumar:

People dropped all kinds of comments on both the tweets. Several people applauded Kumar’s effort. Here’s what they tweeted:

There were a few who came forward to offer their help too:

Kumar and his team also organise camps in colleges and ask students to give books they don’t need. His team members go to door-to-door to collect the books and distribute the same to needy students. He has also established an office where anyone can give books. Before taking the books, one has to fill up a form assuring that after fulfilling his or her purpose, the books will be returned.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 11:03 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    KashmirSri Lanka vs New ZealandAtal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversaryArticle 370India cricket team coachMission Mangal box office collection
    don't miss