Chandigarh man helps over 4000 needy children, provides books and other study materials

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 11:14 IST

Many students even today can’t buy books due to the financial condition of their families. Chandigarh’s Sandeep Kumar has come forward to help these students. Sandeep, who runs an NGO named as “Open Eye Foundation”, started visiting government schools, colleges and other areas for identifying the students who can’t buy the books and helped them.

He has collected about 10,000 books in the last two years. His NGO will soon adopt 200 poor children and will provide them with all the needed facilities in regard to their study. Kumar also wants other people to come forward for this social cause and help the poor children to educate them.

The people who come to Kumar for books appreciate his move. In their view, he is serving the society for the betterment of budding students, who can’t afford to buy books and stationery items.

Revealing his journey to come forward for the social cause, Kumar who trained as a teacher said that during days of JBT training, he found that the children of financially poor families did not have resources to buy books.

“When I came back to Chandigarh, I found the condition terrible. I was looking at my books when this thought struck my mind that others can use these books. So I thought, why should not I collect these books for those children?” Kumar said.

“Today, we have 200 children. There are organisations which provide free tuitions in the slums here to the children, we provide books to those children as well. We collect books, go to schools and ask the Principal or Teacher to provide a list of those children who are needy. The children have to return the books once the session is over,” he said.

ANI took to Twitter to share about Kumar’s efforts:

Chandigarh:Sandeep Kumar goes door-to-door to collect books for poor children.He has collected around 10000 books till now;says,"Today 200 children are benefiting from this initiative.For taking books,one fills up form assuring that after fulfilling his purpose,he’ll return them" pic.twitter.com/YdW12nq8Tm — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

Later, they also tweeted a statement from Kumar:

Sandeep Kumar: We have more than 30000 books, of CBSE, ICSE & state boards. More than 4000 children have benefitted with these books, till date. https://t.co/VUMy9LA3w9 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

People dropped all kinds of comments on both the tweets. Several people applauded Kumar’s effort. Here’s what they tweeted:

Great .. wow 😇 🙏

God always bless him... 🙏🙏

Uh'r amazing bro.. — Nandini Agarwal (@7A_Nandini) August 17, 2019

And this is some very good news I was waiting — G_Mass (@logico_stupid) August 17, 2019

Thanks for sharing this. Have a lot that can get to India and share with such terrific guys. — Surya Iyer (@suryavoice) August 17, 2019

There were a few who came forward to offer their help too:

I also want go give some books for middle, secondary, sr. Secondary school and for other competitive exams. Please contact me if any organisation is doing this work of welfare.

Thanks — Lalendra (@Lalendra9) August 17, 2019

Hey can any one has address to his place ? I wanna send some books I have — ARUN SINGH (@Arunsingh2207) August 17, 2019

Kumar and his team also organise camps in colleges and ask students to give books they don’t need. His team members go to door-to-door to collect the books and distribute the same to needy students. He has also established an office where anyone can give books. Before taking the books, one has to fill up a form assuring that after fulfilling his or her purpose, the books will be returned.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 11:03 IST