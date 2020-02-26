Cheetah cub learns to hunt, tries to ‘perfect the art of sneaking’. Watch

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 12:04 IST

An enchanting video of a Cheetah cub went viral on Internet in which the little one can be seen while learning hunting skills.

The video was shared by an Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda, with the caption: “Learning early the sneaking skills for hunting. Young Cheetah cub, still with the silver strip of fur called mantle running all the way down their back, trying to perfect the art of sneaking that makes them great hunters.”

In the shared clip, a cheetah cub is seen practising it’s sneaking skills. It also shows two other cubs are seen playing nearby.

Learning early the sneaking skills for hunting👍🏻

Young Cheetah cub, still with the silver strip of fur called mantle running all the way down their back, trying to perfect the art of sneaking that makes them great hunters. pic.twitter.com/EL5qz9Wayp — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 24, 2020

The video has garnered over 2,300 views and is being widely circulated. Twitter users are exceedingly delighted and flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, “My kittens also do the same.” Another wrote, “India should get a few of these wonderful cats....” A post read, “Just like any domestic cat.” “Wow...its amazing” a user remarked.

