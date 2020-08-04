e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Chennai man attempts to break Guinness World Record by solving most Rubik’s cubes underwater

Chennai man attempts to break Guinness World Record by solving most Rubik’s cubes underwater

Sekar successfully solved 6 Rubik’s cubes in 2.17 minutes against the previous record of 5 Rubik’s cube solved underwater.

Aug 04, 2020
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Chennai
25-year old Illayaram Sekar successfully solved 6 Rubik’s cubes in 2.17 minutes underwater.
25-year old Illayaram Sekar successfully solved 6 Rubik’s cubes in 2.17 minutes underwater.(ANI)
         

25-year old Illayaram Sekar has attempted to break the Guinness World Record of solving most Rubik’s cubes underwater in a single breath.

Sekar successfully solved 6 Rubik’s cubes in 2.17 minutes against the previous record of 5 Rubik’s cube solved underwater in 2014.

After attempting Guinness World Record for solving most Rubik’s cube underwater in a single breath, Illayaram Sekar said, “I finally broke the record after six years. I am the first person to attempt this record in Asia. I am working in a school currently in Chennai.”

“I want to inspire my students to do more. Pandemic will come and go but our mind and spirit should reach a higher level to face anything in life.”

While solving the 3D combination puzzle Rubik’s cube one has to get even colors on each side of the cube.

