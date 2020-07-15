Chennai group bags four world records in hula hooping, netizens shower praise

it-s-viral

Many of us have colourful memories of playing with hula hoops in our childhood. Getting the big round hoop to turn around the waist was quite tough to pull off. However, here’s a group of people known as the Chennai Hoopers have taken hula hooping it to a whole new level and created not only one but four world records.

Shared on the official YouTube channel of Guinness World Records, a video showing the Chennai Hoopers achieving their records is a treat for the eyes. Acing numerous moves, four members of the group grabbed the crown in four categories - Most elbow passes in one minute, Most hula hoops rotations around knee in one minute, Most hula hoops rotations around neck in one minute and Most hula hoops rotations on arm in one minute.

Take a look at the whole video and prepare to get amazed:

Posted on July 7, the video has garnered over 41,200 views and tons of appreciative comments from netizens. “These Indian kids are earning world record certificates, at the age I didn’t know the difference between countries and continents. So amazing,” exclaims a YouTube user. “Talented hula hoopers! Wow they’re amazing,” comments another.

“Congratulations children. You are an inspiration to the rest of youngsters in Chennai. May God bless you with many more accolades. All the best Chennai hula hoopers,” wishes a third.

What do you think of these young talented world record holders?

