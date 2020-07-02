Child playfully interrupts mom’s BBC interview, video perfectly showcases work from home struggles

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 13:35 IST

Many of us may now attest to the fact that working from home is no easy feat, as most are juggling personal and professional responsibilities. However, practising this delicate balance at times produces some rather hilarious results. Just like this video of a daughter cutely interrupting her mother’s BBC interview.

Scott Bryan, co-host of the Must Watch podcast, shared this clip on his Twitter account. Posted on June 1, the almost 75-second-long video is captioned, “Absolute scenes on the BBC news channel”.

The recording shows Dr Clare Wenham talking to a BBC journalist Christian Fraser about lockdown in England. What makes this otherwise serious interview exceedingly fun to watch is Dr Wenham’s daughter, Scarlett.

While the two adults talk about some serious topics, Scarlett, arguably, ponders over an even more pressing matter in the background. She tries to place her new unicorn artwork onto a shelf, but is unable to decide the best location for it.

Fraser acknowledges the child’s efforts and after asking Dr Wenham for her name, says, “Scarlett, I think it looks better on the lower shelf”. Appreciative of the feedback, it seems like Scarlett wants to engage in a full-on conversation about the suggestion. She asks her mum, “What’s his name, mummy?” repeatedly. After Fraser reveals his first name, the kiddo says a few lines to him before going back to place the unicorn drawing on the bottom shelf.

The video ends with Fraser saying, “This is the most informative interview I’ve done all day”. We don’t know about informative, but it is definitely the most enjoyable interview we’ve seen all day.

ABSOLUTE SCENES ON THE BBC NEWS CHANNEL pic.twitter.com/hvu9iWkkIz — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 1, 2020

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, the clip has collected over 3.5 million views. Additionally, it has received over 1 lakh likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is how tweeple reacted to this mother-daughter duo.

Rewatching and wondering if unicorn placement updates could be a potential half hourly bulletin on my @bbc6music show — Lauren Laverne (@laurenlaverne) July 1, 2020

While another Twitter user shared this hilarious video:

Somebody even started a poll to help Scarlett out.

I’m really not sure on this one — Joshua Grills (@joshuagrills1) July 1, 2020

What are your thoughts on this sweet interruption?

