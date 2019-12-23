Christmas 2019: Parents give ‘worst gift ever’ to kid, she shows best possible reaction

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 12:41 IST

Christmas is almost here and for many children gifts may have already started pouring in. Just like this little kid who got an early Christmas present from her parents. However, her reaction upon receiving the gift has now tugged at people’s heartstrings.

Shared by a Twitter user, the video shows a little girl receiving a wrapped present which is described as the “worst Christmas present ever” in the caption of the post. Soon after receiving the gift she starts unwrapping it and eventually tears the wrapper to bring out... a banana.

The little girl receives the present with excitement and joy. Eventually, she screams “banananaa”. Finally, on being asked if she likes her gift, the girl replies “I am happy”.

It’s the innocent and joyful expression of the kid, despite receiving such a simple gift, which has warmed up people’s hearts. And, there’s a chance that after seeing the video you’ll feel the same too.

I Tried Giving My Daughter The Worst Xmas Gift Ever & I Didn’t Expect This Reaction 😢 pic.twitter.com/44cJytI83m — LGND (@iamlgndfrvr) December 20, 2019

Though shared just three days back, the video has already garnered over 19.6 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered over 1.4 million likes and close to 3.8 lakh retweets.

The little girl’s gleeful reaction has simply won people over and it’s clear from their comments. Some even shared similar videos to show how kids can get happy over the simplest of things.

Alright y’all better give her a real present now pic.twitter.com/GHpnzYV8G0 — lilybugg (@lilianathelibra) December 20, 2019

The mind of every little child is priceless and beautiful. Don't know how creation fits this in them, they just know how to model happiness. Happiness is free and it is everything. No matter what, always find happiness in whatever you have, till you get whatever you need. — Peter Excel (@inhalerPJSHEY) December 21, 2019

Food is love .... food is a gift ...



But that kid’s gratitude and excitement is the greatest gift we can ask for! — Fr. Leo Patalinghug (@FatherLeoFeeds) December 20, 2019

What do you think of the video?