Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Christmas 2019: Parents give ‘worst gift ever’ to kid, she shows best possible reaction

The girl’s parents described it as the ‘worst gift’ but her reaction is something completely different and surprising.

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 12:41 IST
Girl receives early Christmas 2019 gift, her reaction wins Twitter.
Girl receives early Christmas 2019 gift, her reaction wins Twitter.(Twitter )
         

Christmas is almost here and for many children gifts may have already started pouring in. Just like this little kid who got an early Christmas present from her parents. However, her reaction upon receiving the gift has now tugged at people’s heartstrings.

Shared by a Twitter user, the video shows a little girl receiving a wrapped present which is described as the “worst Christmas present ever” in the caption of the post. Soon after receiving the gift she starts unwrapping it and eventually tears the wrapper to bring out... a banana.

The little girl receives the present with excitement and joy. Eventually, she screams “banananaa”. Finally, on being asked if she likes her gift, the girl replies “I am happy”.

It’s the innocent and joyful expression of the kid, despite receiving such a simple gift, which has warmed up people’s hearts. And, there’s a chance that after seeing the video you’ll feel the same too.

Though shared just three days back, the video has already garnered over 19.6 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered over 1.4 million likes and close to 3.8 lakh retweets.

The little girl’s gleeful reaction has simply won people over and it’s clear from their comments. Some even shared similar videos to show how kids can get happy over the simplest of things.

What do you think of the video?

