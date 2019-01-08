Cobra throws up seven eggs in stomach-churning video from Odisha

If you don’t do well with videos of snakes, this video is definitely not for you. It not only shows a snake being caught and moved out of a chicken coop it had sneaked into but also shows the reptile regurgitating the seven eggs it had swallowed while hiding there. The moment was caught on camera and makes for both an unsettling yet interesting watch.

The video, shared recently, was recorded in Bhadrak District of Odisha back in August. It shows snake catcher Mirza Mohd Arif removing the cobra from the chicken coop it had been hiding in. The cobra had killed a hen in the hideout and Arif was called in to help with the scary situation.

In the video, Arif can be seen removing the snake from the enclosure. The cobra continues to fight off its capture but Arif keeps a close eye on it. Once it is in an open area, the snake is seen throwing up the eggs it had swallowed most likely to try and attempt a faster escape.

“When a snake slithers on the ground, it’s difficult for it to carry food like eggs inside it. In this instance, the cobra wanted to escape from the public view, so it puked up the eggs fast,” Arif explained.

He is then seen putting the snake in a plastic jar probably to make it easier to move it. Watch the video below:

(Graphic visuals)

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 15:51 IST