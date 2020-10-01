e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Coin transformed from dull to shiny after cleaning, video is oddly satisfying

Coin transformed from dull to shiny after cleaning, video is oddly satisfying

“Yes, very satisfying to watch,” reads a part of a comment shared by an Instagram user on the video,

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 01, 2020 13:43 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a coin being cleaned.
The image shows a coin being cleaned.(Instagram/@coinpolisher)
         

Be it a man peeling off a plastic sheet off a mirror or an ice cube swirling in a cup of coffee, the world of oddly satisfying videos is vast and varied. These videos capture ordinary things but they’re so visually pleasant that they may leave you with a warm feeling and a smiley face. If you’re a fan of such videos, then you’ll not be able to stop yourself from watching this clip of an individual cleaning a coin.

The video was shared on an Instagram profile called Coin Polisher. The clip details how a person transformed a dull coin into a shiny one using different cleaning products.

Since being shared some 15 hours ago, the video has received appreciative comments from people. While most were *left8 mesmerised, some asked questions.

“What kind of product do you use on the coins?” asked an Intagram user. “You have to post more videos!” urged another. “Yes, very satisfying to watch, would love to see some results from some really old coinage!” expressed a third.

This, however, is not the only video which will leave you with a sense of satisfaction. This Instagram profile, in fact, is a treasure trove for those who love seeing oddly satisfying videos.

Just like this video which shows the same thing - an individual polishing a coin, but has the capability to present you with the same level of pleasure, if not more.

What do you think of the videos?

