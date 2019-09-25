e-paper
Congratulations Inspector Vijay, says Mumbai Police in special tribute to Amitabh Bachchan for Dadasaheb Phalke Award

“Congratulations Inspector Vijay @SrBachchan on being selected for the #DadaSahebPhalke Award,” Mumbai Police tweeted.

Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for inspiring generations with his diverse work.
Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for inspiring generations with his diverse work.(Twitter/Mumbai Police)
         

Mumbai Police has congratulated megastar Amitabh Bachchan on being feted with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, referring to him by his iconic avatar of Inspector Vijay in “Zanjeer”.

“Congratulations Inspector Vijay @SrBachchan on being selected for the #DadaSahebPhalke Award. We salute you for being the most evergreen, energetic and inspirational icon to generations,” a tweet from the official Twitter account of Mumbai Police read.

Several people have posted reactions to the tweet by Mumbai Police.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India’s highest honour given in the field of cinematic art. Bachchan will be honoured with the award for inspiring generations with his diverse work.

“The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for two generations has been selected unanimously for Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest congratulations to him,” Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar wrote on Twitter while announcing the news on Tuesday.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 17:47 IST

