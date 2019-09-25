Congratulations Inspector Vijay, says Mumbai Police in special tribute to Amitabh Bachchan for Dadasaheb Phalke Award

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:47 IST

Mumbai Police has congratulated megastar Amitabh Bachchan on being feted with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, referring to him by his iconic avatar of Inspector Vijay in “Zanjeer”.

“Congratulations Inspector Vijay @SrBachchan on being selected for the #DadaSahebPhalke Award. We salute you for being the most evergreen, energetic and inspirational icon to generations,” a tweet from the official Twitter account of Mumbai Police read.

Congratulations Inspector Vijay @SrBachchan on being selected for the #DadaSahebPhalke Award. We salute you for being the most evergreen, energetic and inspirational icon to generations. pic.twitter.com/mYp1JNdi7s — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 25, 2019

Several people have posted reactions to the tweet by Mumbai Police.

Haha, too good — Bhavesh Swami (@bhaveshsw) September 25, 2019

Loved this msg — Lakshmikanth Rao (@Lakshmi170811) September 25, 2019

Congratulations to Mumbai police and SrBachchan both. — Nrusingha Prassad Mohapatra (@npmohapatra) September 25, 2019

Thats a real good one from MumPo — Sudip Basu (@sudipbasu) September 25, 2019

Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India’s highest honour given in the field of cinematic art. Bachchan will be honoured with the award for inspiring generations with his diverse work.

“The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for two generations has been selected unanimously for Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest congratulations to him,” Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar wrote on Twitter while announcing the news on Tuesday.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 17:47 IST