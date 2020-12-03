Cops get call about ‘burglary’ in progress, you won’t believe what it turned out to be

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 20:35 IST

When the Richmond Police Department received a call regarding a possible burglary in progress, they did their duty and quickly reached the place to take the situation under control. However, what they discovered eventually has now left people giggling. Chances are after knowing the full story you’ll end up laughing out loud too.

The police department took to Facebook to share this story along with an image of the “perpetrator.”

“Officers responded to the City Corporation Yard regarding a possible in-progress burglary. The caller was a city employee working after hours in the administration office. The caller reported hearing banging on the door like someone was trying to break in,” they wrote.

The department then explained that officers on call named Kaiser and Branch covertly walked inside on foot, ready to intervene. Mentally prepared, as they progressed they suddenly came face-to-face with the culprits – over a dozen raccoons engaged in a physical altercation.

“When challenged, all but one fled west-bound. The below pictured little guy stayed behind and advised officers it was just a family dispute,” they added wittily.

“Outstanding team-work and coordination between Swings and Graveyard shift officers. Special recognition to Officer Hodges for re-broadcasting the pertinent suspect descriptions and direction of flight for officer safety information,” shared the department in the post’s concluding lines.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared, the post has received tons of comments from amused people.

“Did you arrest them all? Those criminals! Thanks for keeping us safe,” wrote a Facebook user. “They were all released without incident,” joked the police department while replying.

“Bandits with facemask,” expressed another. “The post we all needed but didn’t know it,” said a third.

What do you think of this hilarious twist in tale?