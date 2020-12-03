e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Cops get call about ‘burglary’ in progress, you won’t believe what it turned out to be

Cops get call about ‘burglary’ in progress, you won’t believe what it turned out to be

The the Richmond Police Department took to Facebook to share this story along with an image of the “perpetrator.”

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 20:35 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The post prompted people to share hilarious reactions.
The post prompted people to share hilarious reactions. (Facebook/@richmondpolicecali)
         

When the Richmond Police Department received a call regarding a possible burglary in progress, they did their duty and quickly reached the place to take the situation under control. However, what they discovered eventually has now left people giggling. Chances are after knowing the full story you’ll end up laughing out loud too.

The police department took to Facebook to share this story along with an image of the “perpetrator.”

“Officers responded to the City Corporation Yard regarding a possible in-progress burglary. The caller was a city employee working after hours in the administration office. The caller reported hearing banging on the door like someone was trying to break in,” they wrote.

The department then explained that officers on call named Kaiser and Branch covertly walked inside on foot, ready to intervene. Mentally prepared, as they progressed they suddenly came face-to-face with the culprits – over a dozen raccoons engaged in a physical altercation.

“When challenged, all but one fled west-bound. The below pictured little guy stayed behind and advised officers it was just a family dispute,” they added wittily.

“Outstanding team-work and coordination between Swings and Graveyard shift officers. Special recognition to Officer Hodges for re-broadcasting the pertinent suspect descriptions and direction of flight for officer safety information,” shared the department in the post’s concluding lines.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared, the post has received tons of comments from amused people.

“Did you arrest them all? Those criminals! Thanks for keeping us safe,” wrote a Facebook user. “They were all released without incident,” joked the police department while replying.

“Bandits with facemask,” expressed another. “The post we all needed but didn’t know it,” said a third.

What do you think of this hilarious twist in tale?

tags
top news
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
Old rivalries take back seat as six Jammu & Kashmir parties join hands to contest local polls
Old rivalries take back seat as six Jammu & Kashmir parties join hands to contest local polls
LIVE: Farmers’ groups end discussions with Centre, next meeting on Dec 5
LIVE: Farmers’ groups end discussions with Centre, next meeting on Dec 5
Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Tata Nexon EV surpasses 2,000 sales milestone in 10 months
Tata Nexon EV surpasses 2,000 sales milestone in 10 months
China testing blunders stemmed from secret deals with firms
China testing blunders stemmed from secret deals with firms
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In