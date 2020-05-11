Couple gets married at Gurudwara in Kanpur abiding by social distancing norms, wear masks and face shield

Updated: May 11, 2020 09:48 IST

A couple tied the knot wearing masks and face shields at a Gurudwara in Kanpur on Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“As the dates for the marriage was already fixed, we took the help of Kanpur District Magistrate Brahm Dev Ram Tiwari and Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) Anand Dev Tiwari to have this marriage ceremony,” said Garvit Narang, the groom.

He further said, “For the ceremony, everything was sanitised including the garlands. Here, everyone maintained social distancing and wore, mask and face shield.”

“Having this kind of low-cost wedding at a time when everything is pricey is actually good,” he added.

A couple tied the knot wearing masks and face shields at a Gurudwara in Kanpur yesterday, in view of #COVID19 pandemic. As per the guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), gathering of not more than 50 persons is allowed at wedding functions. pic.twitter.com/CnmJUQ1xEH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 10, 2020

Not speaking much about her feelings, Aditi shyly said, “I had never thought that my wedding would be held during a lockdown. It feels good.”

Meanwhile, Richa, sister of Narang, said that the guidelines of the Central Government were sincerely followed during the ceremony.

“For maintaining social distance, from each side of the family only five members physically attended the wedding and the rest attended by being virtually present,” she said.

As per the guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a gathering of not more than 50 persons is allowed at wedding functions.