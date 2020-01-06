Couple given 48 hours to change wedding venue. President Kovind to the rescue

it-s-viral

Weddings can be stressful for any couple as a lot of preparation and efforts are put into the events. But what if a couple is given just 48 hours to change their wedding venue?

That’s what reportedly happened when US resident Ashley Hall came to India with the plan of a wedding at a five star hotel in Kochi. However, upon reaching Kochi, Hall was told she would have to change the venue of her wedding for security arrangements for President Ramnath Kovind’s stay at the same hotel. The disappointed bride took to Twitter and asked the Rashtrapati Bhavan for help. As it turns out, the Rashtrapati Bhavan did intervene and saved the couple’s wedding.

The entire incident was documented in tweets. It all started when Hall tweeted:

Sometimes you plan a destination wedding for 8 months at an elite hotel in India.



Sometimes the President of India makes an impromptu trip to that hotel on the day of the wedding.



Sometimes you get 48 hours notice to plan an entirely new wedding. — Ashley Hall (@hall_ash) January 4, 2020

The wedding was scheduled at Taj Vivanta Hotel in Kochi on Tuesday. The stay for the President was also arranged at the same hotel - he would arrive at the Navy port on Monday afternoon. To follow the strict security protocol security officials advised the wedding party to shift their venue to avoid inconvenience.

Giving it one last try, the bride tweeted to the President’s office on January 5 hoping for some assistance.

Hey @rashtrapatibhvn- anything you can do to help us with your security team so that we don’t have to move our wedding from the @Taj_Cochin in under 48 hours? https://t.co/0S5y9az9Hk — Ashley Hall (@hall_ash) January 5, 2020

While there was no reply from the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan, action had been taken as was clear from Hall’s next tweet.

I want to thank the @Taj_Cochin and State Officials for working on this with us throughout the day. Hoping we can have a beautiful wedding with the blessings of The Honorable @rashtrapatibhvn. https://t.co/i6lR4D9YDQ — Ashley Hall (@hall_ash) January 5, 2020

Turns out, the President’s security was scaled down and he was to leave Kochi on Tuesday morning itself to avoid any inconvenience to the wedding party, said security officials.

Later in a tweet, the President also conveyed his wishes to the couple.

“We are glad the issues have been resolved. President Kovind conveys his best wishes to you on this joyous occasion” read the tweet.

We are glad the issues have been resolved. President Kovind conveys his best wishes to you on this joyous occasion — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 5, 2020

