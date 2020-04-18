Covid -19: Balconies are our new place of hope

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 21:45 IST

Ever since the lockdown began, people were left with no option but to remain confined to their homes. And during these trying times, we saw a lot of action around us was through our balconies. There have been several viral videos of people singing, dancing and even raising a toast from their balconies. These videos have been coming from around the world. And we wonder if our balconies have become the new entertainment zone. Here are a few videos that have gone viral in the past that has helped us uplift our moods, post the Covid-19 outbreak.

A video of neighbours in Bella, Italy, cheering wine glasses with each other from across their balconies have gone viral. That’s how you drink together while maintaining social distancing, clinking glasses attached to bamboo poles. One can hear laughter for the balconies. Life is always beautiful, it is how you look at it, isn’t it?

How would you beat the stress out when you are locked inside your house? Well, a bit of dancing doesn’t hurt. That’s what the Russians are doing. Taking to their balconies they are making their dancing videos and grooving to the beat of ‘Crying in Techno’ by a Russian band Cream Soda & Khleb. The result is that we are seeing such amazing videos of people showing off weird dance moves while dancing to this number and bringing a smile on our faces.

Well you can’t be bored at home during quarantine if you know how to play Tambola but with a twist. A video that was recorded in a locality in west Delhi showed people playing this game from their balconies. The woman announcing the number was seen doing it with the help of a mic. This was widely shared and even business tycoon Anand Mahindra couldn’t stop raving about it.

Our desi kids are here to our rescue while we are under lockdown. Bhangra beats can make anyone tap their feet and four kids were seen performing a bhangra routine from their balconies. Their steps were so synchronized that they could give any seasoned artists a run for their money.

In another heartwarming video during the quarantine, a pianist in Barcelona went to his balcony to play “My Heart Will Go On” for his neighbourhood. After he started, a saxophone player in the building next door joined him. The moment was captured in the video and it feels so surreal watching them perform.